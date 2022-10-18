Oklahoma Women's Basketball Earns Spot in Preseason AP Top 25

In Year 2, Jennie Baranczyk’s squad won’t be sneaking up anyone.

After an incredibly successful first season with Baranczyk at the helm that saw them reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Oklahoma was tabbed as the No. 15 team in the country in the Associated Press’ preseason Top 25.

This is the first time the Sooners have earned a place in the preseason poll since the weeks leading up to the start of the 2017-18 season and their highest placement since OU was No. 11 to open the 2013-14 campaign.

Last season, Baranczyk engineered an unprecedented one-year turnaround for Oklahoma that saw them rise as high as No. 12 in the AP Poll before finishing the season at No. 22.

Now, after a big year, the Sooners return a vast amount of their production with 90 percent of their scoring, rebounding and assists back on the roster - highlighted by Madi Williams, Taylor Robertson and Ana Llanusa.

Oklahoma was selected third in the Big 12 preseason poll, and was the only team with two unanimous all-Big 12 selections in Williams and Robertson.

In addition to big three returners of Williams, Robertson and Llanusa, the Sooners also return reigning Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year Skylar Vann as well as all-Big 12 freshmen Nevaeh Tot and Kelbie Washington.

OU will begin the second campaign of the Jennie Baranczyk era on Nov. 7 at home against Oral Roberts.