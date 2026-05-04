Post-Spring Preview of Oklahoma's Massive SEC Showdown with Georgia

Earlier this year, Sooners On SI broke down Oklahoma's opponents in 2026. With spring football in the rearview window, how do the Sooners' foes look heading into the summer following their March/April practices? We start with Oklahoma's first SEC matchup — the Georgia Bulldogs.

Not only does Kirby Smart's Georgia team factor heavily in the race to win the SEC, the Bulldogs are on many people's short list to win the national championship.

Considering all they return, it's hard to make an argument against them.

For Oklahoma, the Sooners' first trip to Athens will be game two of a three-game crucible from September into early October. In their short time in the SEC, OU has made a few first trips to new road environments in conference to ho-hum success (3-2 in those games).

As we head into the summer months, did the game against Georgia become more difficult or more managable following the Bulldogs' performance in spring?

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown on the field during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Injury Front

OU caught a break this spring, with most injuries occurring before practices even got underway. The majority of key contributors sidelined during spring ball were already in recovery mode, rehabbing offseason procedures to address lingering issues from last season.

Georgia experienced a few setbacks during spring that could bleed into the regular season, affecting their matchup with the Sooners.

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Following the spring game, Smart revealed that transfer edge rusher Amaris Williams suffered a torn ACL late in spring practice. Williams, who transferred from Auburn where he logged 2.5 sacks last season, came to Georgia to help improve their surprisingly low sack rate from 2025.

Smart expressed optimism that Williams could return at some point in 2026, but with OU facing Georgia early in the season, the Sooners may catch the Bulldogs before their defense is back at full strength. Williams is an impactful loss considering the role he accepted out of the transfer portal.

Running back Nate Frazier left Georgia's spring game with an ankle injury for precautionary reasons. It was the same ankle he hurt at the end of 2025. Senior center Drew Bobo had lis franc surgery on his foot in December and is on track to return to the practice field for their fall camp — requiring a bit of time for Bobo to regain form.

UGA Strength

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier is tackled by defensive lineman Xavier McCleod during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

As is typical for a Smart-led team, Georgia will lean on the run game. Even with veteran quarterback Gunner Stockton back, the Bulldogs have the depth and talent at running back to control the tempo.

Frazier plays a big role in that desire. There's little concern about his ankle injury in their spring game, but the fact that it is a reaggrevation will be something to follow in the offseason.

Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips Jr. add to their running back room with explosive capabilities. Phillips averaged six yards a carry on 35 carries and scored a touchdown in their spring game.

Spring Verdict

Georgia did not meet their standard from a pass rush standpoint in 2025. That led to the Bulldogs pursuing Williams in the transfer portal — one of the very few transfer players Smart took — and the hiring of pass rush guru Larry Knight (helped lead Arkansas State to a Sun Belt leading 39 sacks in 2025).

With Williams out of the picture, OU's offensive line appears to have dodged a potential bullet. But this is still Georgia between the hedges.

UGA's offensive line will have four games, including a road test against Arkansas the week before they host the Sooners, to reacclimate their starting center Bobo.

The Sooners won't face an ideally healthy Georgia team, but the Bulldogs have depth and talent to burn. Despite the offseason hiccups, UGA remains one of the, if not the, toughest game on the 2026 slate.