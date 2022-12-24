Oklahoma's Madi Williams Named Big 12 Player of the Week

On Friday, Oklahoma redshirt senior forward Madi Williams was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week, the league announced.

The Sooners had just one game last week, but Williams made the most of it by tallying the 25th double-double of her career. She poured in 22 points, 11 rebounds and five steals in Oklahoma’s 95-79 win over Florida at the Jumpman Invitational.

After dropping an early road game to Utah, Oklahoma (10-1) has responded with seven straight wins. Williams’ play on the court has been a big reason for the recent success, as she’s averaging a team-high 16.5 points per game, to go along with 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals. The talented forward does it all for this team.

Just last Sunday, Williams broke the 2,000 career-points threshold, and now she’s taking home her fourth career Big 12 Player of the Week honor.

Williams and Oklahoma return to the court on Dec. 31 in Morgantown, West Virginia, as the Sooners open up conference play on the road vs. the Mountaineers.