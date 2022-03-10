Skip to main content

Oklahoma's Madi Williams Named Finalist For Cheryl Miller Award

The trophy is named after a women's basketball pioneer and goes to the college game's best small forward.

Oklahoma senior Madi Williams was named Wednesday one of five finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award,

The award, which goes each year to the top small forward in Division I women’s college basketball, is named for former USC Trojan All-American and three-time Naismith Player of the Year Cheryl Miller.

Williams, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, Stanford’s Haley Jones and Louisivlle’s Emily Engstler are the finalists.

Williams has guided resurgent Oklahoma to a 23-7 record this season under first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk by leading the Sooners in points (17.7) and rebounds (7.7) per game.

Williams, a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 pick, is the only player in the nation to average 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists on less than 30 minutes a game, and she’s one of just three players since 2009 to achieve those numbers (UConn legends Breanna Stewart and Maya Moore, who combined for five Wade Trophies, both did it).

Williams has scored in double-digits in all but one game this season and has eight double-doubles, which ranks seventh all-time at Oklahoma. She’s also the 14th Sooner to reach 1,500 points in a career.

