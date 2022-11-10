OU Basketball: Oklahoma Signs Two Prep Stars

Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk opened her second season in Norman with an emphatic victory Monday.

On Wednesday, the first day of the fall national signing period, Baranczyk landed two stars in the 2023-24 recruiting class.

OU got National Letters of Intent from Sahara Williams and Landry Allen, who will join Oklahoma next summer.

“We're incredibly excited to welcome Sahara and Landry to our basketball family,” Baranczyk said in an OU press release. “They're both amazing and will fit in perfectly with what we're building here in Norman.”

Williams is a 5-star guard from Iowa, while Allen is a 4-star post from Tuttle, OK.

Williams is ranked No. 18 in the class, according to Collegiate Girls Basketball Report, No. 23 by ESPN.

The 5-foot-10-inch Williams is ESPN’s No. 5 guard in the nation after averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a junior for Waterloo West High School. She’s a three-time All-State honoree (two-time first-team) and was the MVC Player of the Year in 2022. She chose Oklahoma over Iowa, Iowa State, USC and others.



“Sahara may be one of the best two-way players in the country,” Baranczyk added. “She has an incredible desire to compete on every possession. That intangible has allowed her to lead her team to the Iowa state tournament three times.”

The 6-3 Allen is the No. 2 prospect in the state of Oklahoma, according to Prep Girls Hoops, and the No. 10 center in the 2023 class, per ESPN.

Allen, a consensus top-100 recruit, averaged 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks as a junior at Tuttle. As a sophomore, she averaged 13.9 points and 8.2 rebounds, including 20.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.3 blocks in the Class 4A state tournament to lead Tuttle to its first girls basketball state championship.

Allen also is an Oklahoma Super 5 All-Stater, (she was MVP) chose OU over Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU, Texas Tech and others.



“Landry is 'Sooner Born, Sooner Bred’,” Baranczyk said. “It will always be a goal of ours to keep the best players in the Sooner State here at home. Landry has won a state championship here in Oklahoma and has won many championships, including a national championship with Southwest Elite. She has great length and athleticism with incredible hands and great footwork. We love the way she can run the floor and her passing ability.”