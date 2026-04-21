Did Oklahoma Stay Atop the Polls After Tumultuous Week?

NORMAN — After an up-and down week that saw Oklahoma drop the lone Bedlam match of the season, and then split two tight games with Arkansas before blowing out the Razorbacks on Sunday, the Sooners remained No. 1 in the NFCA/Go Rout coaches' poll released Tuesday.

But there's far from a consensus.

Oklahoma received 12 first-place votes — the same total they had last week — but five other teams received first-place votes.

Texas Tech remained No. 2 with four four-place votes and Alabama No. 3 with seven. Nebraska moved up two spots to No. 4 with four first-place votes, followed by Florida with two and UCLA with two.

Texas is No. 7, followed by Tennessee, Arkansas and Florida State.

Texas A&M, the Sooners' opponent for the final regular-season weekend in two weeks, comes in at No. 11.

Other SEC teams include Georgia at No. 15, Mississippi State at No. 17 and LSU at No. 20.

OU hosts the Georgia Bulldogs in a three-game series beginning Friday.

Other Sooners' opponents this season in the polls include No. 14 Duke, No. 18 Oklahoma State, No. 19 Arizona, No. 24 Arizona State and No. 25 Washington.

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Oklahoma also remained in the top spot in the D1Softball poll, with Alabama No. 2 there followed by Texas Tech, Nebraska at Texas.

The Sooners dropped a spot in the Softball America poll, with Nebraska elevating to No. 1 behind the two-way stardom of former OU standout Jordy Frahm (formerly Jordy Bahl).

Frahm is 13-4 with a 1.36 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings in the circle and hitting .440 with 16 home runs and 42 RBIs. Another former Sooners player, Hannah Coor, is among the Cornhuskers' regulars as well.

The Sooners have 158 home runs, just three away from tying their own season record in the category, but UCLA has closed the gap in a major way, sitting just four behind Oklahoma.

OU freshman sensation Kendall Wells leads the nation with 34 home runs, three ahead of UCLA's Megan Grant. Wells tied Jocelyn Alo's program record for home runs in a season with her home run in Sunday's win.

The Sooners host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 6 p.m. Tuesday in their final non-conference game of the season before opening the series against Georgia at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Love's FIeld.