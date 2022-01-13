Taylor Robertson Breaks Big 12 Record as Oklahoma Topples Baylor

Skylar Vann delivered key plays down the stretch as the Sooners took down the Bears for the first time since 2015.

Taylor Robertson broke a Big 12 record. But Skylar Vann ensured Oklahoma won the game.

As Robertson became the conference’s all-time 3-point queen, Vann willed No. 23-ranked Oklahoma to a dramatic 83-77 victory over No. 14 Baylor on Wednesday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

OU improved to 13-2 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 play, while Baylor fell to 10-4 and 0-2.

OU went on a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter, from trailing 75-71 to an 80-75 lead with 2:15 to play.

It was sparked by Robertson hitting a pair of 3s, but it was sustained and finished off by Vann’s stat-stuffing night on both ends of the floor.

Vann finished with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting (including three 3s) with seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and three blocked shots, including a clincher at the end.

Baylor went the final 4:30 of the game without a field goal as OU grabbed its first lead with 2:55 to play on a 3 by Vann.

Robertson had to work hard all night against tight shadow defense by Baylor’s Ja’Mee Asberry, but eventually did get free just enough in the second half to pop three 3-pointers.

Robertson got just five field goal attempts all night, but finished 5-of-5 from the floor — all behind the 3-point circle.

The record-breaker came from the left wing after Robertson shook Asberry for just a split second, then drifted over a screen by Vann as Asberry went under. With just a little space, Robertson calmly drained her fifth 3. That cut what had been a double-digit Baylor lead to 71-69 with 7:30 to play.

With her fourth 3, Robertson not only tied the record, but also tied the game at 66.

Vann, meanwhile, executed her fourth steal on an entry pass with 1:30 to play, then grabbed an offensive rebound as the Sooners took the game clock under 40 seconds.

Madi Williams — who scored 18 points on 7-of-21 shooting — got to the free throw line with 37.9 seconds to play and made one free throw to put OU up 81-77 with 37 seconds left.

Baylor ran a play at the basket in the final 20 seconds, but Vann blocked Jordan Lewis’ layup, and Nevaeh Tot closed it out with two free throws with 19 seconds to play.

Robertson’s inexorable climb to the top of the Big 12’s 3-point mountaintop has been long and slow, but entirely certain. Kansas State’s Laurie Koehn (392) previously held the mark. Aaryn Ellenberg (376) had been OU’s record holder for made 3s before Robertson broke her mark earlier this season.

Tot finished with 11 points, including a 6-of-6 performance at the free throw line, to go with four rebounds and four assists.

OU shot 66 percent (8-of-12) from 3-point range in the second half, 52 percent for the game (14-of-27) and made 57 percent from the floor after halftime.

Baylor got a career-high 30 points from NaLyssa Smith and 16 points and 10 rebounds from Queen Egbo.