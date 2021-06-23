Sports Illustrated home
Oklahoma guard transfers to Texas Tech

Tatum Veitenheimer played in 20 games and was a reliable producer in Sherri Coale's final season with the Sooners.
Former Oklahoma basketball player Tatum Veitenheimer has transferred to Texas Tech.

Veitenheimer, an OU junior last season, announced her decision this week on Twitter.

The 5-foot-8 Veitenheimer averaged 4.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last year under Sherri Coale, but elected to play her senior year at Tech after Coale retired and the Sooners hired Jennie Baranczyk.

Veitenheimer averaged 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds during her three seasons in Norman.

The All-Big 12 Academic member announced five days ago that she had earned her degree, thanked her coaches, teammates and support staff, and said OU will "forever have a special place in my heart."

OU played multiple games last season with just six players due to COVID-19 protocols and injuries. Veitenheimer played in 20 games as the Sooners went 12-12 overall and 9-9 in Big 12 Conference play.

