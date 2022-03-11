Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals Postgame

Head coach Jennie Baranczyk, forward Madi Williams and guard Taylor Robertson met with the media following the Sooners' 80-68 win over Kansas.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk, forward Madi Williams and guard Taylor Robertson's full postgame press conference following the Sooners' 80-68 win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Friday, Mar. 11 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. 

