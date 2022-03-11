WATCH: Oklahoma Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals Postgame

Head coach Jennie Baranczyk, forward Madi Williams and guard Taylor Robertson met with the media following the Sooners' 80-68 win over Kansas.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk, forward Madi Williams and guard Taylor Robertson's full postgame press conference following the Sooners' 80-68 win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Friday, Mar. 11 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.