WATCH: Oklahoma Big 12 Tournament Semifinals Postgame

Head coach Jennie Baranczyk, forward Madi Williams and guard Taylor Robertson met with the media following the Sooners' 91-76 loss to No. 4 Baylor.

Watch head coach Jennie Baranczyk, forward Madi Williams and guard Taylor Robertson's full postgame press conference following the Sooners' 91-76 loss to the No. 4 Baylor Bears on Saturday, Mar. 12 in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. 

