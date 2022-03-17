WATCH: Oklahoma HC Jennie Baranczyk Media Session

Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk met with the media on Wednesday ahead of the Sooners' matchup with IUPUI in the NCAA Tournament.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk's full media session from Wednesday, Mar. 16 ahead of the Sooners' matchup with No. 13 seed IUPUI in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night in Norman.

