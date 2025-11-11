Cowboys Find a Big Arm in JUCO Gunslinger Asher Hamilton

Asher Hamilton (@AsherHamilton24) picks up a strikeout in 2 innings of work.



FB: 87-89, 90

SL: 76-78

CH: 81-82@SouthArkbseball • @FiveToolAR #FallFestival



Profile: https://t.co/aI8ezvBjWp pic.twitter.com/42F2Sjfk5l