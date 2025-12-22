Week 8 AP Poll Shows Just How Tough The Road Ahead Is For Cowboy Basketball

The uphill climb for the Cowboys continues to get steeper by the week.

Oklahoma State basketball has had one of the best starts in its program’s history, as they sit at 11-1 this season. Although the Pokes' opening record is a great confidence booster, they find themselves just one game away from attempting to build an NCAA Tournament resume against the best conference in basketball.

The Big 12 opened the season as the most stacked team in basketball, and the case towards this claim is supported every week. In the Week 8 AP Poll, the Big 12 has six ranked teams, four of which are ranked in the top 10.

Arizona headlines the conference as it has been the No. 1 team for the third straight week. Next is Iowa State, which has moved into the top three in the nation with a 12-0 record. Houston and BYU round out the remaining Big 12 teams in the top 10 as they are ranked No. 8 and No. 10, respectively.

The intimidation of the conference doesn’t stop there as Texas Tech is ranked No. 15 coming off a win against at the time No. 3 Duke. The Red Raiders will open the Cowboys' Big 12 season and will be a formidable opponent to see if OSU is ready to compete with the best of the best.

The last ranked team in the Big 12 is the No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks, who might have three losses, but all are against ranked opponents.

Still, that isn’t where the challenges stop. Four more Big 12 teams received votes in the AP Poll, including Arizona State, Baylor, UCF and Oklahoma State. Although OSU joined the group of teams receiving attention from the media, it was only barely, with the Cowboys receiving a single vote.

The Pokes have one game left against Bethune-Cookman before this gauntlet begins, and OSU must be ready to take on the challenge. The Cowboys have lost most of the attention that was once circulating the team after their loss to Oklahoma, and one way to bring that attention back would be to make a run in the Big 12.

The Big 12 sent seven teams to the NCAA Tournament last season and is looking like it will outdo that number this year. If the Oklahoma State Cowboys want to be a part of this year’s selected group, they will have to prove they can compete in the toughest conference in the nation.