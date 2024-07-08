Former Oklahoma State Pitcher Justin Wrobleski With Solid Outing in MLB Debut
A former Cowboy pitcher got his first taste of the major leagues on Sunday.
Former Oklahoma State player Justin Wrobleski started his first MLB game for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday afternoon. The Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 9-2 in the matchup. Wrobleski finished with the loss in his debut.
The former Cowboy played only one season in Stillwater in 2021 and played in nine games. Although he was not in Stillwater for long, Wrobleski showed his professional potential, getting 50 strikeouts in 40.2 innings.
Despite the loss, Wrobleski had a solid outing. Wrobleski began his MLB career with some solid pitching. After giving up one hit in the first inning, Wrobleski threw a hitless second.
With a groundout in the middle of the second, Wrobleski also threw two strikeouts in the inning. Not only were they his first in the major leagues, he also got them both looking.
Wrobleski began the third by giving up a single but quickly made up for it. He forced Vinny Capra into a double play and struck out Eric Haase swinging to get out of the top of the inning.
Unfortunately for Wrobleski, his scoreless day would not last past the fourth inning, when he gave up two runs. After walking the first batter he faced in the fourth, Wrobleski gave up a two-run home run to Christian Yelich to break the 0-0 mark.
Wrobleski’s day ended after the fifth inning, shortly after he gave up a two-run shot to Haase. He finished the fifth inning by forcing a groundout and did not play into the sixth and beyond.
Wrobleski’s debut could have gone better, but considering he was playing the Brewers, the first-place team in the NL Central, he had a day to be proud of. Before making it to the MLB, Wrobleski played this season in the minor leagues in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
