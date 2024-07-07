Trent Howland Could Be Difference Maker For Oklahoma State Next Season
Oklahoma State will have no competition for who starts at running back, but the Cowboys’ backup is still capable of making an impact.
Last season, Ollie Gordon broke onto the scene and staked his claim as the best running back in college football. With 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns, Gordon earned the Doak Walker Award and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
With more teams aware of what Gordon is capable of going into 2024, the Cowboys have looked to add some quality depth at the position. OSU’s first try was bringing in Arkansas transfer AJ Green.
With 953 yards and six touchdowns across six seasons with the Razorbacks, Green also gives the Cowboys a threat in the return game. However, an injury in the spring is set to sideline Green for at least part of next season.
After Green’s injury, the Cowboys earned a commitment from Indiana transfer Trent Howland. Last season, Howland rushed for 354 yards and two touchdowns on 75 attempts.
After getting scarce playing time throughout his first two seasons with the Hoosiers, Howland became a key member of the team in year three. Leading the team in rushing in 2023, Howland had three games with at least 50 yards on the ground, including a career-high 77 yards against Michigan State.
Although he led the Hoosiers in rushing last season, Howland will have a better opportunity to contribute to winning at OSU. Although he will have a much more limited role, barring injury, consistently playing in games that matter will be a significant difference from what he had at Indiana.
The Cowboys will go as far as Gordon takes them next season. But in the few plays a game he is not on the field, Howland could get a chance to make his name for the Cowboys.
