Former Oklahoma State Pitcher Set to Make MLB Debut
A former Cowboy is set to make his MLB debut.
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to start pitcher Justin Wrobleski in what will be his first game in the major leagues. Wrobleski spent the 2021 season at Oklahoma State and will be another addition to the Cowboys’ long list of MLB players.
Wrobleski has spent this season playing in the minor leagues, with stops in AAA with the Oklahoma City Dodgers and AA with the Tulsa Drillers. Being around the state throughout 2024, OSU fans have had an opportunity to see the former Cowboy in action ahead of his call-up.
At OSU in 2021, Wrobleski was not a significant piece of Josh Holliday’s team, but he did have some notable performances. His best performance came in a matchup against Grand Canyon, where he pitched seven innings, had 13 strikeouts and allowed only one hit in a 3-0 win.
He finished the season with eight starts in nine appearances. Wrobleski had a 4.20 ERA while allowing 29 hits and accumulating 50 strikeouts in 40.2 innings.
Those stats showed a glimpse into the professional potential of Wrobleski while he was in Stillwater. The Dodgers selected Wrobleski in the 11th round of the 2021 June Amateur Draft. He was previously selected in the 36th round out of high school by the Seattle Mariners in 2018.
Since the Dodgers took him in 2021, he has bounced around their minor-league affiliates.
In 15 starts with Oklahoma City and Tulsa this season, Wrobleski has an ERA of 3.23 and has struck out 79 batters while allowing 66 hits in 78 innings.
