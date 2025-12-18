Shohei Ohtani Baseball Card Sets Record Price at Auction
Shohei Ohtani just continues to break records as we move through the offseason. An auction of a rare baseball card featuring the Dodgers star has broken the previous mark as the most expensive Ohtani card ever sold at auction.
A one-of-one 2025 Topps Chrome MVP Award Gold MLB Logoman card currently being auctioned off by Fanatics Collect is sitting at $1,2600,000 ($1.05 million plus 20-percent buyer's premium) after 46 bids. You have until 10 p.m. ET to top that.
The previous record from earlier this year was another autographed card that featured the MLB logo from the pants he wore when he hit home runs No. 49, 50 and 51 against the Marlins in one of the greatest offensive performances in MLB history. That was the game where he became the first player in history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season. That card went for $1,067,000 through Heritage Auctions.
Coincidentally, the '25 Topps card currently being auctioned also features a patch from a game against Miami. Ohtani walked, stole a base and scored two runs in a game the Dodgers won 15-2 on April 29. Ohtani hit a lead-off home run on the first pitch he saw from Sandy Alcantara in what was Ohtani's first home run as a father.
Ohtani and the Dodgers won the World Series in 2024 and he followed that by hitting a new career-high 55 home runs and winning another World Series in 2025. In addition to that he also returned to the mound and started 14 games for Los Angeles and posted a career-best 1.043 WHIP which would have been 10th best in baseball if he had qualified.