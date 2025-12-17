Five Wild Yet Realistic MLB Trade Proposals Involving All-Stars
The MLB offseason is beginning to ramp up with momentum for deals building after the winter meetings.
Most of the big-name free agents remain unsigned, and trade rumors are running rampant as teams position themselves for 2026. With that in mind, we decided to put together five trade proposals with the trade simulator at Baseball Trade Values, each involving a 2024 or ‘25 All-Star, that would shake up the offseason.
Note: All prospect rankings are from MLB Pipeline.
Dodgers add Tarik Skubal in a blockbuster
I’m sure the rest of the MLB world would handle this trade calmly. The Dodgers are still looking to improve their roster after back-to-back World Series titles, and there’s no bigger move they could make than landing the two-time AL Cy Young winner.
The Tigers have to consider moving Tarik Skubal, given that he’s headed for free agency after the 2026 season and is unlikely to re-sign with Detroit. The franchise should be looking to maximize its return for him while his value is at its highest.
Proposal
Dodgers receive: SP Tarik Skubal
Tigers receive: SP Emmet Sheehan, OF Zyhir Hope (Dodgers’ No. 2 prospect), SS/3B Alex Freeland (No. 4)
The Dodgers get an ace they can add to a rotation full of them. Skubal would move to the front of a rotation that also includes Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow. Roki Sasaki could be mixed in if they decide to go with a six-man rotation to reduce pressure on Shohei Ohtani’s arm.
The Tigers get the haul they’re looking for here. Sheehan could replace Skubal in the team’s rotation and would be given a longer leash than he has been in Los Angeles. Freeland made his debut for the Dodgers in 2025, but is currently blocked by the team’s loaded infield. Hope is a top 50 outfield prospect with a high ceiling who reached Double A in 2025.
Baseball Trade Values deems this deal to be a moderate overpay by the Dodgers, but you figure a team would have to blow the Tigers away to convince them to move Skubal instead of keeping him for one more run at a championship. Los Angeles will also have competition from other contenders for Skubal’s services.
Mets land Mason Miller, more from Padres
Padres general manager A.J. Preller always has something big cooking, and this would qualify. After giving up a massive haul to land Mason Miller, reports suggest San Diego’s wheeling-and-dealing GM is willing to move him to fill other holes on the roster. He’s also floating starter Nick Pivetta.
Rumors circulated late last week that the Mets and Padres were in deep discussions on a big trade. We listened and put together a huge package for each team. It’s exactly the kind of shocking deal Preller loves to make.
Proposal
Mets receive: RP Mason Miller, SP Nick Pivetta, OF Ramon Laureano
Padres receive: OF Carson Benge (Mets No. 2 prospect), SP Jonah Tong (No. 4), 2B A.J. Ewing (No. 7), SP Will Watson (No. 10), lower-level prospects
After losing Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz, New York fixes several problems in one deal. Miller is probably the best reliever in baseball and is under team control through the 2029 season. Pivetta is coming off a career year in which he finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting. Laureano slugged .512 in 2025 with an .855 OPS, and is under contract for $6.5 million in 2026. They also don’t have to give up top prospect Nolan McLean to get these three, so that’s a big win for GM David Stearns.
While the Padres aren’t able to pry McLean loose here, they do really well for themselves. Tong is a top pitching prospect who has already debuted, and Watson isn’t far behind. They are two cost-controlled starters for San Diego’s barren rotation. Benge is the Mets’ top young bat and could open the season in left for the Padres, and Ewing will likely open the year at Triple A, making him an eventual replacement for Jake Cronenworth, who is also on the trade block.
Both teams would walk away from this deal feeling like they gave up too much. Which is why it’s probably a fair trade. The Mets get stronger for 2026, the Padres get the payroll flexibility they need while also adding some youth to the roster.
Red Sox, D-Backs swap stars
The Red Sox are looking to add everywhere this offseason and continue to be linked to almost every available player, via trade or free agency. They have been in on Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette, and Ketel Marte since the offseason began, and they clearly need to upgrade on the infield.
The Diamondbacks are motivated to move Marte even though he slashed .283/.376/.517 with 28 home runs, 72 RBIs, and a wRC+ of 145 in 2025. The 32-year-old is under contract through 2030 for about $102.5 million and holds a player option for 2031. Arizona isn’t looking to rebuild, so they’ll need major league-ready players in return.
Red Sox receive: 2B Ketel Marte
Diamondbacks receive: OF Jarren Duran, 2B Kristian Campbell
Boston gets its infield upgrade here, but the cost won’t be light. Marte is a three-time All-Star and has been named first team All-MLB in each of the past two seasons, and has a reasonable, long-term deal. He’s exactly what the Red Sox are looking for.
Arizona would be thrilled with this return. Duran has been in trade rumors for much of this year due to Boston’s outfield logjam but would easily be the D-Backs’ best option for left or center field. He and Corbin Carroll would battle to lead the majors in triples at spacious Chase Field, and the 2024 All-Star is under team control through ’28. Campbell didn’t light the world on fire as a rookie after Boston gave him an eight-year, $60 million contract extension. The 23-year-old reached base in each of his first 17 games, but fizzled out a bit, slashing .223/.319/.345 in 67 games. He finished the season at Triple A, where he got his OPS back up to .799. The talent is there.
If the Red Sox are looking to compete for the AL East in 2026, they’ll have to give up quality to land a star in return.
Cardinals find Brendan Donovan a contender
The Cardinals have made no mystery about the fact that they are open for business and trying to rebuild by moving veterans. Sonny Gray is already gone, which leaves Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan left on the trade block.
The Giants were bold early in 2025, making an in-season trade for Rafael Devers before collapsing, then making a late run at the playoffs. San Francisco appears motivated to add this offseason, and can certainly do better than projected starter Casey Schmitt at second base.
Proposal
Giants receive: 2B Brendan Donovan
Cardinals receive: 2B/SS Gavin Kilen (Giants’ No. 3 prospect), OF Dakota Jordan (No. 6), SP Blade Tidwell (No. 13)
Donovan fits a Giants lineup built around Devers, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman. In 2025, he slashed .287/.353/.422 with a wRC+ of 119. The 28-year-old is under team control through the 2027 season, so he’d be unpacking his bags and helping San Francisco make multiple runs.
The Cardinals get a solid haul for Donovan here, but won’t be able to pry loose top two prospects Bryce Eldridge or Josuar Gonzalez. Tidwell came to San Francisco from the Mets as part of the Tyler Rogers deal in July. He made four appearances as a rookie and boasts solid stuff across the board, and could be a mid-rotation starter. Kilen was the Giants’ 2025 first-round pick at No. 13 overall and is a contact machine who should stay on the infield. Jordan is a power-over-hit guy with impressive raw tools.
Astros trade the farm to land MacKenzie Gore
The Astros are set to lose Framber Valdez in free agency and desperately need to find a starter to replace him. Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier make up a solid top of the rotation, but Houston could use another high-level arm to join them, preferably a lefty like Valdez.
The Nationals are in full rebuild mode after firing manager Dave Martinez and GM Mike Rizzo in July. Paul Toboni is now the president of baseball operations, and he’ll want to remake the team in his image. All-Stars MacKenzie Gore and CJ Abrams are both available for the right price. The Astros can meet it.
Astros receive: SP MacKenzie Gore
Nationals receive: SP Spencer Arrighetti, 2B Brice Matthews (Astros’ No. 1 prospect), SP Anderson Brito (No. 7), OF Kevin Alvarez (No. 8)
The 26-year-old Gore was excellent in the first half of 2025. During his first 19 starts, he recorded a 3.02 ERA, 2.96 FIP and 138 strikeouts against 35 walks in 110 1/3 innings. Then things fell apart in the second half. In his final 11 starts, Gore had a 6.75 ERA, and 47 strikeouts against 29 walks in 49 1/3 innings. He has ace stuff, but Houston would need to help him be more consistent. Gore is under team control through the 2027 season, so the Astros would have him around for two seasons.
Matthews is Houston’s top prospect, albeit in one of MLB’s weakest farm systems, and he’s blocked by the veterans in the team’s infield. The 23-year-old has already debuted in the big leagues and had an .829 OPS in Triple A last season. Arrighetti flashed promise with a 4.18 FIP and 171 strikeouts in 145 innings across 28 starts during his 2024 rookie campaign, but he regressed during an injury shortened ’25. Brito has come a long way since signing for just $10,000 out of Venezuela in November ’23. His slight frame (5’10”, 155 pounds) may prevent him from achieving his mid-rotation ceiling, but he should at least serve as a valuable bullpen arm. Alvarez is a 17-year-old Cuban outfielder who signed for $2 million in ’24. He’s savvy at the plate for his age, and his lefty swing generates solid power already.
Houston is trying to make a few runs before Jose Altuve eventually retires. Adding Carlos Correa at the trade deadline was proof that the Astros are focused on winning now, not building. Surrendering some of the team’s top prospects for Gore furthers that end.