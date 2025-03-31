Oklahoma State Baseball Continues to Disappoint in 2025
Oklahoma State might have some tough decisions to make if the baseball season doesn’t turn around.
On Sunday, OSU lost to Kansas 11-2 to cap off a three-game series sweep at the hands of the Jayhawks. After a 5-2 loss on Friday night and a 12-11 loss in extra innings on Saturday, the Cowboys fell under .500 and sit at 12-13 going into their game against Missouri State on Tuesday.
The preseason Big 12 favorite, OSU has struggled to look anything like the team folks expected through the first several weeks of the season. Sitting at 1-6 in Big 12 play, OSU’s hopes of winning the conference are dwindling despite it still being somewhat early in the season.
Through the first couple of weeks of conference play, the Cowboys’ performance on the diamond has been reminiscent of Cowboy football last season, which featured a winless mark in conference play after entering as a favorite to win the Big 12.
However, this baseball season has been arguably more disappointing than football because of how much of a favorite OSU seemed to be. The Cowboys got nine of the 14 first-place votes and looked like a clear favorite to take over the conference with the departures of Oklahoma and Texas.
Yet, the Cowboys haven’t been able to capitalize on any of their opportunities thus far. With a series loss to Utah and losing the one-game series to West Virginia, the Cowboys haven’t bested a single conference opponent in a weekend this season.
At 1-6, OSU has the worst Big 12 record and is alongside 8-16 Texas Tech as the only Big 12 teams with an overall losing record. Last season, the Cowboys finished the regular season with a 19-9 mark in Big 12 play, which was good for second in the conference, en route to winning the Big 12 Tournament.
The typical gripes of Josh Holliday’s tenure in Stillwater have been his inability to lead his teams in the postseason, with OSU’s last Super Regional appearance coming in 2019 despite hosting three Regionals in that span. Through 25 games, OSU simply needs to find a way into the postseason to try and salvage this season.
If OSU can’t begin to turn things around, Holliday’s time as the head man at O’Brate Stadium could soon come to an end.