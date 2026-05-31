Oklahoma State Baseball Learns Next NCAA Regional Elimination Game Opponent

The Oklahoma State Cowboys baseball team gets to dust off an old scouting report as it plays what it hopes will be two games on Sunday at the Tuscaloosa Regional.

The Cowboys (38-21) were recovering from their 11-inning, 8-7 victory over Alabama State on Saturday evening while the No. 1 seed, Alabama, was beating USC Upstate, 7-5, in the 1-0 game of the regional in the nightcap.

The Crimson Tide moved on to the regional final game, where they will await the winner of the Oklahoma State-USC Upstate rematch to be played at 2 p.m. central on Sunday in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama Beats USC Upstate

USC Upstate won its first NCAA baseball tournament game in program history when it upset Oklahoma State, 8-5, on Friday. The Spartans were trying to go 2-for-2 against the Crimson Tide, who were not only the top seed in the regional but the No. 7 national seed. That means if Alabama wins the regional it will also host a super regional.

Alabama and Upstate played two scoreless innings before the Crimson Tide took a 4-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Alabama was the visiting team in the game. A Jason Torres double to left field scored Justin Lebron to break the ice. The rest of the runs came home on Eric Hines’ three-run home run down the right-field line.

The Spartans answered but only scored one run on Tyler Lang’s sacrifice fly.

Both teams scored a run in the fourth. Lebron hit an RBI single to left field for Alabama while Preston Lucas drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. Alabama scored a single run in the fifth and sixth innings to build a 7-2 lead. Steele brought home a run on a bases-loaded walk. In the sixth, Lebron homered.

The Spartans cut the lead to 7-4 in the seventh inning with a two-run home run from Johnny Sweeney. Upstate added a run in the ninth to make it a two-run contest

In the Friday matchup with USC Upstate, the Cowboys were tied 4-4 after two innings but the Spartans regained the lead the next inning, took a 6-5 lead after five innings and then added two runs in the eighth inning to hang on for the victory. Brent Stukes took the win for the Spartans while Jacob Kirby claimed his third save. Ethan Lund (5-3) took the loss for OSU.

Remo Indomenico had the biggest hit of the game for Oklahoma State with a three-run home run in the second inning. The Cowboys failed to get a hit in five at-bats with the bases loaded, including in the final two innings of the game.

Schedule and Scores

Tuscaloosa Regional

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala. Venue: Sewell-Thomas Stadium (5,867).

Friday’s Results

Game 1: USC Upstate 8, Oklahoma State 5

Game 2: Alabama 21, Alabama State 3

Saturday’s Results

Game 3: Oklahoma State 8, Alabama State 7 (11 innings, Alabama State eliminated)

Game 4: Alabama 7, USC Upstate 5 (Alabama advances to Sunday’s final)

Sunday’s Games

Game 5: Oklahoma State vs. USC Upstate, 2 p.m., ESPN+ (elimination game)

Game 6: Alabama vs. Winner Game 5, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Monday’s Game

Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

(Times subject to change for TV purposes)