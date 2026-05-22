Oklahoma State Baseball Star Reaches Another Significant Offensive Milestone

The accolades for Oklahoma State baseball star Colin Brueggemann keep piling up.

The senior was a huge part of Oklahoma State’s 12-6 win over the UCF Knights in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. He had two hits and led the Cowboys with four RBI in the game. In doing so, he reached his second major career milestone in less than a month.

With the four RBI game, he moved into the Top 10 in career RBI and passed the 200 RBI mark for his career, per Oklahoma State.

Earlier this season, he joined the club of Oklahoma State baseball players that have hit at least 50 home runs in their career. He now has 51. Earlier this season Kollin Ritchie also joined the 50-home run club.

Colin Brueggeman’s Career Numbers Piling Up

𝗕𝗿𝘂𝗲𝗴𝗴𝗲 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 '𝗲𝗺 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲



Into the top 10 on our career list#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/hpz4XmCjYy — OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 21, 2026

Now in his fourth season with the Cowboys, he has a career batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .374 and a slugging percentage of .554. He’s been a valuable part of the OSU offense since he set foot in Stillwater. He’ll be a key piece of the puzzle when the Cowboys face the Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday in Surprise, Ariz. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. central.

Brueggeman enters the contest with a batting average of .257, along with 16 home runs and 60 RBI. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .553. He also has 11 doubles and a triple.

He reached the milestones with consistency. He hit six home runs in his first year with OSU in 2023 but followed that with 14 home runs in 2024 and 15 home runs in 2025. He drove in 36 runs in 2023. Since then, he’s driven in at least 50 runs in each season — 50 in 2024 and 54 in 2025, followed by his career best this season. He also has at least 11 doubles in each of his four Cowboys seasons.

He was an All-Big 12 selection in each of his three years with the Cowboys. He was a second-team designated hitter in 2023, following a second-team selection in 2024 at first base and then an honorable mention selection last season.

The senior from Smithson, Ill., started his college baseball career at Johnson County Community College in 2022, where he was named all-conference and all-region after he batted .372 with 21 home runs and 74 RBI. He was in the Top 10 in NJCAA in home runs and he was among the program’s single-season home run leaders. He also drove in more than one RBI in 20 games. That got him a scholarship at Oklahoma State.