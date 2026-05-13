Cowboys Baseball Slams Four Home Runs, Gets Revenge on Oral Roberts

The Oklahoma State Cowboys baseball team just kept hitting home runs on Tuesday night, as they slammed four more in a 12-7 win over Oral Roberts.

Two weeks ago, ORU (30-21) defeated the Cowboys, 11-6, in Tulsa. Tuesday’s game was also in Tulsa, but the Cowboys (34-18) finally won a game in the three-game season series. ORU leads the Summit League while the Cowboys are fighting for a Top 6 seed in the Big 12 Tournament next week.

Now, OSU is set up to end Big 12 action this weekend when they host the Arizona Wildcats at O’Brate Stadium starting on Thursday.

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Go-ahead grand slam for AO#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/WvaZh74amr — OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 13, 2026

The Cowboys remain one of the top home run hitting teams in the country. Entering the contest, they were No. 2 in the country with 124, with Georgia the only Division I team with more at 140 home runs.

Alex Conover got the home run parade going for the Cowboys as he hit solo home runs in the first and second innings to give the Cowboys a 2-0 lead. That pushed Conover’s total to 13 home runs in 2026 and nudged his team-leading batting average close to .400.

ORU then took a 4-2 lead after the fourth inning and kept the lead at 5-3 after the fifth inning before Oklahoma State exploded for six runs in the sixth inning. The Cowboys hit two home runs in the inning, with Avery Ortiz’s grand slam putting OSU in the lead for good at 8-6. He was followed Kollin Ritchie, who hit a solo home run to make it 9-6. The shot was the 50th of his OSU career.

Ortiz had the big ninth for the Cowboys. He went 3-for-4 with five RBI and scored a run. Conover went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Zane Burns started the game for the Cowboys, as he went four innings, giving up five hits, four earned runs and a walk. He struck out two. He yielded to Parker Jennings in the fifth, who only recorded one out as he gave up two earned runs, two hits and two walks before Jake Kennedy came in for the final 4.2 innings and claimed his third win of the season. He gave up two hits, one earned run and two walks with four strikeouts.

The Cowboys begin their series with the Wildcats on Thursday, one day earlier than usual to give OSU an extra day of rest before the Big 12 Tournament starts. Friday will be a busy day on campus as the softball teams hosts their regional that day.