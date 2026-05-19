Two Oklahoma State Baseball Stars Earn All-Big 12 First Team Honors
With the Big 12 Baseball Tournament starting on Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Cowboys learned which of their players earned All-Big 12 honors.
Kollin Ritchie and Alex Conover were both named to the first team outfield after having impressive offensive seasons and helping to propel the Cowboys’ late push for the No. 5 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. Their first game is Thursday with an opponent to be announced.
infielder Aidan Meola and starting pitcher Ethan Lund were second team selections. Infielder Brock Thompson and pitcher Stormy Rhodes were named honorable mention. Big 12 head coaches voted on the team. OSU head coach Josh Holliday was not allowed to vote for his own players.
Powerful Seasons from the Outfield
Ritchie reached 50 career home runs earlier this season, one of two Cowboys to accomplish the feat in the past month. He was named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy before the end of the regular season. He enters the Big 12 Tournament with a .347 batting average and 29 home runs.
He is second in the nation in home runs and his single-season total ranks fourth in OSU history. He is in the NCAA’s Top 10 in four other categories, including RBI (73).
Conover finished the regular season with a team-leading .391 batting average, which include a Big 12-best .416 in conference games. He also had 14 doubles, 14 homers, 35 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
The pair are just part of the reason the Cowboys are second in the country with 137 home runs. Only Georgia has hit more.
Meola was edged out for a first-team nod after he ranked sixth in the country with 1.42 RBI per game. He posted career highs with 17 home runs and 68 RBI, with 37 of those RBI coming with two outs.
Lund was OSU’s only pitcher to make the first or second team. His 15.08 strikeouts per nine innings is second in college baseball and he has 119 strikeouts to go along with a 5-1 record.
Thompson finished the regular season with a .299 batting average and a team-high 17 doubles. He also hit 10 home runs and drew a team-high 43 walks. At one point this season he reached base safely in 43 straight games, the longest for an OSU player since 2007 and one of the Top 10 in the Big 12 since 2003.
Rhodes enters the Big 12 Tournament with a 4-2 record and with two saves in 20 games. He pitched 15 of his 20 games out of the bullpen but has taken on a starting role late in Big 12 play.
2026 Big 12 Baseball Awards
Superlatives
Player – Landon Hairston, Arizona State
Pitcher – Maxx Yehl, West Virginia
Newcomer – Tyce Armstrong, Baylor
Freshman – Enzo Infelise, Cincinnati
Scholar-Athlete – Ashton Johnson, BYU
Coach – Dan Fitzgerald, Kansas
All-Big 12 First Team
C: Gavin Kelly, West Virginia
IF: Nu’u Contrades, Arizona State
IF: Tyce Armstrong, Baylor
IF: Quinton Coats, Cincinnati
IF: Tyson LeBlanc, Kansas
IF: Dee Kennedy, Kansas State
OF: Landon Hairston, Arizona State*
OF: Alex Conover, Oklahoma State
OF: Kollin Ritchie, Oklahoma State
OF: Logan Hughes, Texas Tech
DH: Enzo Infelise, Cincinnati
UT: Connor Shouse, Texas Tech
SP: Cole Carlon, Arizona State
SP: Nathan Taylor, Cincinnati
SP: Chansen Cole, West Virginia
SP: Maxx Yehl, West Virginia*
RP: Boede Rahe, Kansas
RP: Tanner Sagouspe, TCU
RP: Ian Korn, West Virginia
*- unanimous selection
All-Big 12 Second Team
C: Jack Natili, Cincinnati
IF: Dominic Smaldino, Arizona State
IF: Travis Sanders, Baylor
IF: Ezra McNaughton, BYU
IF: Josh Dykhoff, Kansas
IF: Aidan Meola, Oklahoma State
OF: John Smith III, UCF
OF: Andrew Williamson, UCF
OF: Jake Long, Utah
OF: Paul Schoenfeld, West Virginia
DH: Caden Ferraro, Texas Tech
UT: Cade Baldridge, Kansas
SP: Camden Wicker, UCF
SP: Dominic Voegele, Kansas
SP: Ethan Lund, Oklahoma State
SP: Lance Davis, TCU
RP: Caleb Bunch, Baylor
RP: Ashton Johnson, BYU
RP: Adam Buczkowski, Cincinnati
All- Freshman Team (12)
Tony Lira, Arizona*
Nate Novitske, Arizona
Brady Janusek, Baylor
Jordan Lodise, UCF
Max Murray, UCF
Connor Blue, Cincinnati
Enzo Infelise, Cincinnati*
Ryan Tyranski, Cincinnati
Brady Dallimore, TCU
Linkin Garcia, Texas Tech
Jesse Rusinek, Texas Tech
Cal Miller, Utah
*-unanimous selection
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
Oklahoma State: Stormy Rhodes, Brock Thompson
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Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow PostinsPostcard