Two Oklahoma State Baseball Stars Earn All-Big 12 First Team Honors

With the Big 12 Baseball Tournament starting on Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Cowboys learned which of their players earned All-Big 12 honors.

Kollin Ritchie and Alex Conover were both named to the first team outfield after having impressive offensive seasons and helping to propel the Cowboys’ late push for the No. 5 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. Their first game is Thursday with an opponent to be announced.

infielder Aidan Meola and starting pitcher Ethan Lund were second team selections. Infielder Brock Thompson and pitcher Stormy Rhodes were named honorable mention. Big 12 head coaches voted on the team. OSU head coach Josh Holliday was not allowed to vote for his own players.

Powerful Seasons from the Outfield

Oklahoma State's Kollin Ritchie. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ritchie reached 50 career home runs earlier this season, one of two Cowboys to accomplish the feat in the past month. He was named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy before the end of the regular season. He enters the Big 12 Tournament with a .347 batting average and 29 home runs.

He is second in the nation in home runs and his single-season total ranks fourth in OSU history. He is in the NCAA’s Top 10 in four other categories, including RBI (73).

Conover finished the regular season with a team-leading .391 batting average, which include a Big 12-best .416 in conference games. He also had 14 doubles, 14 homers, 35 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

The pair are just part of the reason the Cowboys are second in the country with 137 home runs. Only Georgia has hit more.

Meola was edged out for a first-team nod after he ranked sixth in the country with 1.42 RBI per game. He posted career highs with 17 home runs and 68 RBI, with 37 of those RBI coming with two outs.

Lund was OSU’s only pitcher to make the first or second team. His 15.08 strikeouts per nine innings is second in college baseball and he has 119 strikeouts to go along with a 5-1 record.

Thompson finished the regular season with a .299 batting average and a team-high 17 doubles. He also hit 10 home runs and drew a team-high 43 walks. At one point this season he reached base safely in 43 straight games, the longest for an OSU player since 2007 and one of the Top 10 in the Big 12 since 2003.

Rhodes enters the Big 12 Tournament with a 4-2 record and with two saves in 20 games. He pitched 15 of his 20 games out of the bullpen but has taken on a starting role late in Big 12 play.

2026 Big 12 Baseball Awards

Superlatives

Player – Landon Hairston, Arizona State

Pitcher – Maxx Yehl, West Virginia

Newcomer – Tyce Armstrong, Baylor

Freshman – Enzo Infelise, Cincinnati

Scholar-Athlete – Ashton Johnson, BYU

Coach – Dan Fitzgerald, Kansas

All-Big 12 First Team

C: Gavin Kelly, West Virginia

IF: Nu’u Contrades, Arizona State

IF: Tyce Armstrong, Baylor

IF: Quinton Coats, Cincinnati

IF: Tyson LeBlanc, Kansas

IF: Dee Kennedy, Kansas State

OF: Landon Hairston, Arizona State*

OF: Alex Conover, Oklahoma State

OF: Kollin Ritchie, Oklahoma State

OF: Logan Hughes, Texas Tech

DH: Enzo Infelise, Cincinnati

UT: Connor Shouse, Texas Tech

SP: Cole Carlon, Arizona State

SP: Nathan Taylor, Cincinnati

SP: Chansen Cole, West Virginia

SP: Maxx Yehl, West Virginia*

RP: Boede Rahe, Kansas

RP: Tanner Sagouspe, TCU

RP: Ian Korn, West Virginia

*- unanimous selection

All-Big 12 Second Team

C: Jack Natili, Cincinnati

IF: Dominic Smaldino, Arizona State

IF: Travis Sanders, Baylor

IF: Ezra McNaughton, BYU

IF: Josh Dykhoff, Kansas

IF: Aidan Meola, Oklahoma State

OF: John Smith III, UCF

OF: Andrew Williamson, UCF

OF: Jake Long, Utah

OF: Paul Schoenfeld, West Virginia

DH: Caden Ferraro, Texas Tech

UT: Cade Baldridge, Kansas

SP: Camden Wicker, UCF

SP: Dominic Voegele, Kansas

SP: Ethan Lund, Oklahoma State

SP: Lance Davis, TCU

RP: Caleb Bunch, Baylor

RP: Ashton Johnson, BYU

RP: Adam Buczkowski, Cincinnati

All- Freshman Team (12)

Tony Lira, Arizona*

Nate Novitske, Arizona

Brady Janusek, Baylor

Jordan Lodise, UCF

Max Murray, UCF

Connor Blue, Cincinnati

Enzo Infelise, Cincinnati*

Ryan Tyranski, Cincinnati

Brady Dallimore, TCU

Linkin Garcia, Texas Tech

Jesse Rusinek, Texas Tech

Cal Miller, Utah

*-unanimous selection

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Oklahoma State: Stormy Rhodes, Brock Thompson