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Oklahoma State Baseball Star to Play for Team USA in International Event

The Oklahoma State pitcher will represent the United States in the first-of-its-kind international college tournament.  
Matt Postins|
A lighted Oklahoma State logo in the lobby of an arena.
A lighted Oklahoma State logo in the lobby of an arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State pitcher Ethan Lund is getting a rare opportunity to represent his country in an international baseball tournament.

On Sunday, Lund was selected to the 28-player roster for Team USA to play in the World Collegiate Baseball Championship later this month in Taichung City, Taiwan. Lund was the only Cowboys player selected.

The tournament will be from July 11-15 at Taichung City Intercontinental Baseball Stadium. The first three days will be pool play, followed by semifinals on July 14 and the championship game on July 15.

The joint tournament created by USA Baseball, the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association and the Japan University Baseball Federation will feature a team from all three countries. Korea will send a team to round out the field. Organizers hope it is an annual event.

Ethan Lund Heading Overseas

Lund spent the past week participating in the training camp for the tournament, which allowed the coaching staff to select the roster. The left-hander appeared in two games in relief and went 1-0. He allowed one earned run, three hits and two walks while he struck out seven.

This puts the rising junior in prime position to get vast experience against players from countries that also value the game.

Lund had a breakthrough second season with the Cowboys as he went 5-3 with a 5.34 ERA in 17 games (16 starts). He struck out 137 and walked 53 in 84.1 innings as batters hit just .212 against him. He was a big reason why the Cowboys made the NCAA Tournament and reached the regional final before losing to Alabama in Tuscaloosa. He figures to be one of the Cowboys’ weekend starters in 2027.

Lund was a second-team all-region selection and a an all-Big 12 second-team selection.

The U.S. will host the event in 2027 at the USA National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.

The 2026 World Collegiate Baseball Championship schedule:

(all times eastern/local to Taiwan and subject to change)

Pool Play

Game 1: July 11 - USA vs. Korea - 11:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. local

Game 2: July 11 - Chinese Taipei vs. Japan - 6:30 a.m. ET/6:30 p.m. local

Game 3: July 12 - Japan vs. Korea - 12:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. local

Game 4: July 12 - Chinese Taipei vs. USA - 6:30 a.m. ET/6:30 p.m. local

Game 5: July 13 - Japan vs. USA - 12:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. local

Game 6: July 13 - Korea vs. Chinese Taipei - 6:30 a.m. ET/6:30 p.m. local

Semifinals

Game 7: July 14 - 2nd place vs. 3rd place - 12:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. local

Game 8: July 14 - 1st place vs. 4th place - 6:30 a.m. ET/6:30 p.m. local

Finals

Game 9: July 15 - Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 - 12:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. local

Game 10: July 15 - Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 - 6:30 a.m. ET/6:30 p.m. local

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Matthew Postins
MATT POSTINS

Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.

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