Oklahoma State Baseball Clinches Thursday Quarterfinal in Big 12 Tournament

The Oklahoma State Cowboys baseball team will play its first game in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday against UCF.

The Cowboys (36-19, 18-12 in Big 12) learned their seeding after the completion of play in the regular season on Saturday, the Big 12 announced. Kansas clinched the Big 12 regular season title on Friday, giving the Jayhawks the No. 1 seed.

All games will be at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz. The stadium is the spring training home of the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals. Last year’s tournament was at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the regular-season home of the Rangers.

OSU in Big 12 Tournament

Did this ball ever land❓



Aidan Meola's three-run home run in the fourth inning is the @OGandE Power Play of the Game#GoPokes | @aidanmeola1 pic.twitter.com/mbDf5oAUYs — OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 17, 2026

The Cowboys will face No. 4 seeded UCF at 11 a.m. central on Thursday. With a Top 6 seed, the Cowboys won’t have to play a game until Thursday, giving them four days of rest before their first game. The worst four seeds in the tournament must start on Tuesday.

The Cowboys have had one of the most powerful lineups in the country as the team has hit the second-most home runs in Division I this season. In the final week of the season, Kollin Richtie and Colin Brueggemann each reached 50 home runs for their career.

Oklahoma State has not won a Big 12 Tournament title since 2024, when the tournament was at Globe Life Field. The program previously won tournament titles in 2004, 2017 and 2019. OSU has been to the NCAA Tournament every season since 2013, excluding the 2020 season when the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

2026 Big 12 Baseball Tournament Schedule

2 Ks to end the inning from Wechy ⚡️#GoPokes | @NoahWech pic.twitter.com/tM0nSQFVm4 — OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 16, 2026

At Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.

All times central

Tuesday, May 19

Game 1 – No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 BYU – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN+

Game 2 – No. 11 Kansas State vs. No. 10 Utah – 10 p.m. – ESPN+

Wednesday, May 20

Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. No. 8 Baylor – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN+

Game 4 – Game 2 winner vs. No. 7 TCU – 10 p.m. – ESPN+

Thursday, May 21

Game 5 – No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 4 UCF – 11 a.m. – ESPNU

Game 6 – No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 3 winner – 2:30 p.m. – ESPNU

Game 7 – No. 2 West Virginia vs. Game 4 Winner – 6:30 p.m. – ESPNU

Game 8 – No. 3 Arizona State vs. No. 6 Cincinnati – 10 p.m. – ESPNU

Friday, May 22

Game 9 – Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN+

Game 10 – Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner – 10 p.m. – ESPN+

Saturday, May 23

Game 11 – Championship Game – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN2