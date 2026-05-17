Oklahoma State Baseball Clinches Thursday Quarterfinal in Big 12 Tournament
The Oklahoma State Cowboys baseball team will play its first game in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday against UCF.
The Cowboys (36-19, 18-12 in Big 12) learned their seeding after the completion of play in the regular season on Saturday, the Big 12 announced. Kansas clinched the Big 12 regular season title on Friday, giving the Jayhawks the No. 1 seed.
All games will be at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz. The stadium is the spring training home of the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals. Last year’s tournament was at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the regular-season home of the Rangers.
OSU in Big 12 Tournament
The Cowboys will face No. 4 seeded UCF at 11 a.m. central on Thursday. With a Top 6 seed, the Cowboys won’t have to play a game until Thursday, giving them four days of rest before their first game. The worst four seeds in the tournament must start on Tuesday.
The Cowboys have had one of the most powerful lineups in the country as the team has hit the second-most home runs in Division I this season. In the final week of the season, Kollin Richtie and Colin Brueggemann each reached 50 home runs for their career.
Oklahoma State has not won a Big 12 Tournament title since 2024, when the tournament was at Globe Life Field. The program previously won tournament titles in 2004, 2017 and 2019. OSU has been to the NCAA Tournament every season since 2013, excluding the 2020 season when the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
2026 Big 12 Baseball Tournament Schedule
At Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.
All times central
Tuesday, May 19
Game 1 – No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 BYU – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN+
Game 2 – No. 11 Kansas State vs. No. 10 Utah – 10 p.m. – ESPN+
Wednesday, May 20
Game 3 – Game 1 winner vs. No. 8 Baylor – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN+
Game 4 – Game 2 winner vs. No. 7 TCU – 10 p.m. – ESPN+
Thursday, May 21
Game 5 – No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 4 UCF – 11 a.m. – ESPNU
Game 6 – No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 3 winner – 2:30 p.m. – ESPNU
Game 7 – No. 2 West Virginia vs. Game 4 Winner – 6:30 p.m. – ESPNU
Game 8 – No. 3 Arizona State vs. No. 6 Cincinnati – 10 p.m. – ESPNU
Friday, May 22
Game 9 – Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN+
Game 10 – Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner – 10 p.m. – ESPN+
Saturday, May 23
Game 11 – Championship Game – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN2
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Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow PostinsPostcard