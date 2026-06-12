Oklahoma State Baseball Stars Selected All-Americans, All-Region

Oklahoma State’s baseball season didn't end the way the Cowboys would have hoped, but they have players that continue to rack up awards this postseason.

The Cowboys fell in the final of the Tuscaloosa Regional to Alabama, a victory that helped propel the Crimson Tide to the Men’s College World Series, which begins on Friday. The Cowboys haven't been to a super-regional since 2019, much less the MCWS. So they're hoping that at least two of the players that earned all-region or all-America selection recently return to the fold next season.

Oklahoma State All-American and All-Region Selections

Outfielder Kollin Ritchie was named to two all-America teams — Perfect Game (second team) and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (second team). He was also named first-team center fielder for the ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region team.

Third baseman Aidan Meola missed the regional due to an injury. He was the first-team third baseman for the All-Central Region team. He was also named third-team All-American by Perfect Game. Pitcher Ethan Lund earned All-Central Region Second Team selection.

Ritchie is a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy. In 60 games in 2026 he batted .326 with 31 home runs and 75 RBI. He also had 13 doubles, an .804 slugging percentage and a 1.266 OPS. He led the team with 20 multi-RBI games and was second with 19 multi-hit games.

He finished among the NCAA leaders in home runs (third), total bases (fifth), runs scored (sixth), slugging percentage (eighth) and RBI (12th). He passed 50 career home runs during the season. Plus, his 31 homers were the second-most by a Cowboy behind only Pete Incaviglia's NCAA record 48.

Ritchie could be selected in the 2026 MLB Draft as a junior. He would have the option to return in 2027 if selected.

Meola was a fifth-year senior who batted .320 with 17 home runs and 69 RBI. He was second behind Ritchie in home runs and RBI. He had a .644 slugging percentage and a 1.069 OPS. He also ranked fourth nationally in RBIs per game at 1.38.

Lund, a sophomore, should be back next season to anchor the Cowboys’ rotation. He emerged as their top weekend option as he went 5-3 with a 5.34 ERA in 17 games (16 starts). He struck out 137, which were second in the NCAA and the eighth most in OSU history for a single season. He also ranked third nationally in strikeouts per nine innings at 14.62.

The Central Region includes players from the 37 Division I teams in the states of Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota and South Dakota.