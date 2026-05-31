Oklahoma State Baseball Live Score Updates for NCAA Regional vs. USC Upstate
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are getting their rematch with the USC Spartans.
Granted, the Cowboys didn't want it this way. Oklahoma State (38-21) fell in the first matchup with USC Upstate, 8-5, pushing the Cowboys into the loser’s bracket and giving the Spartans their first NCAA Baseball Tournament victory in school history.
The reward was a matchup with Alabama, a game the Spartans lost on Saturday night. Now they’re on the brink of elimination. The Cowboys outlasted Alabama State in an 8-7 victory in 11 innings on Saturday.
Now, it's winner take all. The winner of this game will face Alabama in the regional final on Sunday. Yes, the next game follows Sunday’s game. For the Cowboys to get out of the Tuscaloosa Regional, they must win three games in two days.
Oklahoma State fans can keep up with the game here, including lineups and inning by inning details on the game. Check out Oklahoma State On SI’s NCAA Tournament Central for everything related to the Tuscaloosa Regional.
Game Details
Oklahoma State vs. USC Upstate
Time: 2 p.m. central
TV: ESPN+ (Derek Jones & Jared Mitchell on the call). NOTE: TV is subject to change without notice.
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network & The Varsity Network App/93.7 KSPI-FM or okla.state/GetVarsity (Rex Holt on the call)
Starting Pitchers
Oklahoma State: TBA
USC Upstate: TBA
Lineups
Oklahoma State
The lineup for this game will be posted before the game begins.
USC Upstate
The lineup for this game will be posted before the game begins.
Schedule and Scores
Tuscaloosa Regional
Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala. Venue: Sewell-Thomas Stadium (5,867).
Friday’s Results
Game 1: USC Upstate 8, Oklahoma State 5
Game 2: Alabama 21, Alabama State 3
Saturday’s Results
Game 3: Oklahoma State 8, Alabama State 7 (11 innings, Alabama State eliminated)
Game 4: Alabama 7, USC Upstate 5 (Alabama advances to regional final)
Sunday’s Games
Game 5: Oklahoma State vs. USC Upstate, 2 p.m., ESPN+ (elimination game)
Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Monday’s Game
Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)
(Times subject to change for TV purposes)
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Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow PostinsPostcard