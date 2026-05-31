Oklahoma State Baseball Live Score Updates for NCAA Regional vs. USC Upstate

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are getting their rematch with the USC Spartans.

Granted, the Cowboys didn't want it this way. Oklahoma State (38-21) fell in the first matchup with USC Upstate, 8-5, pushing the Cowboys into the loser’s bracket and giving the Spartans their first NCAA Baseball Tournament victory in school history.

The reward was a matchup with Alabama, a game the Spartans lost on Saturday night. Now they’re on the brink of elimination. The Cowboys outlasted Alabama State in an 8-7 victory in 11 innings on Saturday.

Now, it's winner take all. The winner of this game will face Alabama in the regional final on Sunday. Yes, the next game follows Sunday’s game. For the Cowboys to get out of the Tuscaloosa Regional, they must win three games in two days.

Oklahoma State fans can keep up with the game here, including lineups and inning by inning details on the game. Check out Oklahoma State On SI’s NCAA Tournament Central for everything related to the Tuscaloosa Regional.

Game Details

Oklahoma State vs. USC Upstate

Oklahoma State pitcher Brennan Phillips. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 2 p.m. central

TV: ESPN+ (Derek Jones & Jared Mitchell on the call). NOTE: TV is subject to change without notice.

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network & The Varsity Network App/93.7 KSPI-FM or okla.state/GetVarsity (Rex Holt on the call)

Starting Pitchers

Oklahoma State: TBA

USC Upstate: TBA

Lineups

Oklahoma State batter Avery Ortiz. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma State

The lineup for this game will be posted before the game begins.

USC Upstate

The lineup for this game will be posted before the game begins.

Schedule and Scores

Tuscaloosa Regional

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala. Venue: Sewell-Thomas Stadium (5,867).

Friday’s Results

Game 1: USC Upstate 8, Oklahoma State 5

Game 2: Alabama 21, Alabama State 3

Saturday’s Results

Game 3: Oklahoma State 8, Alabama State 7 (11 innings, Alabama State eliminated)

Game 4: Alabama 7, USC Upstate 5 (Alabama advances to regional final)

Sunday’s Games

Game 5: Oklahoma State vs. USC Upstate, 2 p.m., ESPN+ (elimination game)

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Monday’s Game

Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

(Times subject to change for TV purposes)