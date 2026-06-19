Oklahoma State Baseball Taps Division II Ranks for Latest Transfer Pitcher

The Oklahoma State Cowboys baseball team landed its second pitching transfer of this cycle after a commitment from a Division II hurler.

Former North Greenville pitcher Ben Leikam announced on social media that he had committed to the Cowboys via a social media post. He is the fourth player to commit to playing for Oklahoma State via the transfer portal this cycle.

The interesting part is that he began his collegiate career at Wichita State, where he spent a season with the Shockers before he transferred to North Greenville in Tigerville, S.C.

Ben Leikam’s College Career

He didn’t pitch much at North Greenville, as he only made eight appearances in 2025 before he emerged as a workhorse last season. In 20 games he went 4-0 with a 1.97 ERA. He struck out 42 and walked 20 in 32 innings. Batters hit only .171 against him and he only allowed one home run.

He helped North Greenville go 42-19 last season, including a 28-5 conference record. The Trail Blazers hosted the Southeast Regional where they went 2-2, losing to Francis Marion, 11-8, in an elimination game.

Leikam comes to OSU with two years of eligibility remaining. He will add depth to a pitching staff that figures to be led by Ethan Lund and Stormy Rhodes next season.

Lund, a left-hander, was named an all-region selection. Rhodes became an asset in the weekend rotation the final month of the season. Plus, Noah Wech, who emerged as a closing option last season, will be back to provide work in the bullpen.

OSU is working to replace a pair of pitchers that graduated and were key pieces of the staff — left-hander Brennan Phillips and right-hander Mario Pesca.

Cowboys in the Portal So Far

The Oklahoma State baseball coaching staff. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cowboys have landed three other transfers this cycle, though none of them have been formally announced by the school.

The most recent was Wake Forest pitcher Tyler Wood. As a true freshman he had a 27.00 ERA as he allowed four hits and seven earned runs in 1.1 innings. He struck out three and walked seven.

Former Morehead State infielder Aubrey Kearns gives the Cowboys a proven bat. The former first-team all-Ohio Valley Conference selection slashed of .387/.622/.471 with a 1.093 OPS in 2026.

The first transfer the Cowboys landed was former Utah pitcher Kaden Soder, who went 3-0 with a 4.84 ERA as he struck out 28 and walked 12 in 22.1 innings last season.

Six OSU players from last season are in the portal, with only one player having committed to a new school. Catcher Quinn Schambow who has committed to Illinois. The other five transfer are still looking for a destination.