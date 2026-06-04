Oklahoma State Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Staying, Who's Leaving, Who's Been Added

The season may be over for the Oklahoma State Cowboys baseball team may be over. But the offseason is heating up.

The Cowboys are going to spend the offseason thinking about failing to get to super regionals once again, even though they put together a gritty performance in the Tuscaloosa Regional to get to the regional final after they lost their first game.

Oklahoma State is only losing a handful of seniors. That should mean that most of last season’s talent should be returning. But, in the era of the transfer portal, one never knows.

The transfer portal opened on June 1, the same day the Cowboys were eliminated from the postseason. The window to declare for the transfer portal ends on June 30. Players in the portal don’t have to have a destination by then, but they must be in.

Throughout the offseason, check back here to see which Cowboys have opted to transfer, where they landed and which players are coming in to join the program next season in our Oklahoma State on SI baseball transfer portal tracker.

June 2: OSU’s Caden Sramek in Portal

Per D1 Baseball’s transfer portal tracker, Sramek declared for the transfer portal after one season with the Cowboys. Sramek did not post an announcement to his social media, including X (formerly Twitter) or Instagram.

The right-handed pitcher from Simi Valley, Calif., did not play last season.

June 1: Ty Kennedy in Portal

Kennedy, an infielder, moved into the portal on June 1, per D1 Baseball and later confirmed by the Stillwegian’s Daniel Allen. Like Sramek, he didn’t play last season for the Cowboys. He was a four-time all-state performer when he played his prep baseball at East River High School in Orlando, Fla.

June 1: Cael Turner in Portal

After careful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.

I am grateful for my time at @OSUBaseball and thankful to my coaches, teammates, support staff for this season. Excited for the next opportunity and ready to compete.

4 years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/EC1Q7Vslvw — Cael Turner (@TurnerCael) June 1, 2026

The right-handed pitcher declared for the transfer portal before in a post that he released to social media and was the first Cowboy to make the move. He was an all-state and three-time all-conference performer at Cabot High School in Cabot, Ark. He was also two-time state champion wrestler.