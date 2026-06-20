Oklahoma State Baseball Using Transfer Portal to Rebuild Pitching Staff for 2027

The Oklahoma State Cowboys baseball team keeps grabbing pitchers out of the transfer portal.

The most recent commits came on Friday as former Washington right-hander Noah Kenney committed, along with former Texas Tech pitcher Will Jordan. That gave the Cowboys five pitchers out of the transfer portal this cycle. Both announced their moves on social media.

The Cowboys could use the depth. Their pitching losses this offseason include left-hander Brennan Phillips and right-hander Mario Pesca, both of whom are out of eligibility. So, head coach Josh Holliday and his staff must find more talent to surround left-hander Ethan Lund, an all-region pick, along with fellow starter Stormy Rhodes and reliever Noah Wech.

OSU’s Latest Portal Gets

Kenney will be a little closer to home as he’s from Parker, Colo. He spent two seasons at Folsom Lake College before he transferred to Washington and played out his junior season with the Huskies in the Big Ten.

He emerged as a workhorse starter for Washington and that’s what the Cowboys need. He started 12 games, pitched in 13 and led the Huskies in innings pitched (74.2), strikeouts (83), and starts (12). He went 4-7 with a 4.74 ERA as he allowed batters to hit .238 against him. He shapes up to be a weekend series starter for Oklahoma State next season.

Jordan has far less experience. The sophomore from Weatherford, Texas, suffered a season-ending injury after 12 games but was productive, as he went 2-1 with a save. He had a 4.97 ERA, struck out 15 and walked 12. The Red Raiders used him as a reliever, so he could be a potential fit alongside Wech in late innings next season.

Cowboys in the Portal So Far

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Josh Holliday. | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The Cowboys had three pitching transfers before they added Kenney and Jordan on Friday. On Thursday, Wake Forest pitcher Tyler Wood committed. He only threw 1.1 innings for the Demon Deacons last season. The other was Ben Leikam, a Division II pitcher from North Greenville, which went to the D-II playoff last season. Last season he he went 4-0 with a 1.97 ERA. He struck out 42 and walked 20 in 32 innings. Batters hit only .171 against him.

OSU’s first portal get was former Utah pitcher Kaden Soder, who went 3-0 with a 4.84 ERA as he struck out 28 and walked 12 in 22.1 innings last season.

The top position player transfer is former Morehead State infielder Aubrey Kearns. The former first-team all-Ohio Valley Conference selection slashed of .387/.622/.471 with a 1.093 OPS in 2026.