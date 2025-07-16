Oklahoma State Has Five Players Selected in MLB Draft
Head coach Josh Holiday has done it once again as several Oklahoma State baseball players find themselves selected in the annual MLB Draft.
The program tallied five total picks in this year's draft, ranging from the third to the 13th round.
Here are the five prospects selected in the MLB Draft:
Nolan Schubart (Outfield, Cleveland Guardians)
Selected in the third round by the Cleveland Guardians, Nolan Schubart was one of college baseball's top power hitters the past three seasons, also etching his name in Cowboy Baseball history as well. He cranked a career 59 homers, which ranks fourth in program history, and he averaged a home run every 10 at-bats in college. He also ranks ninth all-time at OSU with a .705 slugging percentage and 10th with 199 RBIs. In his final season with the Cowboys, Schubart started all 55 games and hit .300 with a team-high 19 home runs and 57 RBIs.
Sean Youngerman (Pitcher, Philadelphia Phillies)
The Philadelphia Phillies would select right-handed pitcher Sean Youngerman in the fourth round, at pick 131. A transfer from Westmont College, Youngerman made 20 appearances for OSU, logging a 2.08 ERA and 59 strikeouts. He logged six games as a starter, earning a 3-1 record in the process.
Gabe Davis (Pitcher, Chicago White Sox)
Going to the Chicago White Sox in the fifth round was right-handed pitcher Gabe Davis. He spent three seasons in Stillwater, putting together a career 3-9 record, along with seven saves and a 5.61 ERA. He also recorded 124 strikeouts as both a starter and reliever for the Cowboys.
Harrison Bodendorf (Pitcher, Cleveland Guardians)
Joining Schubart in Cleveland will be left-handed pitcher Harrison Bodendorf, who was taken in the 10th round of the MLB Draft. After transferring from Hawaii to Oklahoma State, the lefty earned All-American honors, was named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Year and an All-Big 12 First Team selection. He tallied a 10-1 record, which ranked 11th nationally and was the most by an OSU pitcher since 2019. He also ranked fifth in the Big 12 and 37th nationally in strikeouts.
Brayden Smith (Second Base/Outfield, Baltimore Orioles)
Taken in the 13th round was OSU's Brayden Smith as a second baseman despite splitting time at that position and in center field while at OSU. Smith hit .343 with six homers and 23 RBIs in his lone season in Stillwater.