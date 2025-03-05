Oklahoma State is Back in the Top 25 Following a Stellar Weekend
The Oklahoma State Cowboys kicked off the 2025 baseball season as one of the early favorites to make a push for the College World Series but a stacked opening schedule had the Pokes scratching their heads heading into March. With a .500 record easing into the weekend the Cowboys needed some Pistol Pete magic against two ranked opponents.
The Cowboys took down No. 1 ranked Texas A&M and followed it up with a victory over another top 20 team in Mississippi State. Now Oklahoma State pushed its season record to 6-4 and climbed back into the NCAA Top 25.
Let's take a look at three Cowboy players who have been crucial to the Pokes cracking the top 25 once again this season.
Junior Jayson Jones
Don't let his .263 batting average fool you. Jones has been a slugger at the plate this season. He currently leads the team in runs scored with 14 and has connected on a pair of homeruns this season. His lone triple on the year came against highly ranked Texas A&M.
Senior Colin Brueggemann
The 6-foot-6 first baseman is going to be playing in the big leagues sooner than later but for now he is lighting it on the field for the Cowboys. Brueggemann is batting .395 on the season and leads the team in hits with 17. He is also tops in the clubhouse in both homeruns (3) and runs batted in (15). His 29 total bases is almost 10 more than next closest Cowboy.
Junior Harrison Bodendorf
The 6-foot-5 left-handed specialist leads the Cowboys pitching staff with three wins on the season. He has victories over Louisville, UT Arlington and Texas A&M. None of those victories were as impressive as the Texas A&M start. Bodendorf fired five innings allowing one hit and striking out seven.
The Cowboys are back in action this week when the kick off a five game home stand against Winthrop and Illinois State.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.