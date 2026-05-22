Oklahoma State Live Score for Big 12 Baseball Tournament vs Kansas

A traditional Big 12 power faces a non-traditional Big 12 champion in a Big 12 baseball tournament semifinal on Friday.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (37-19) won the Big 12 Tournament in 2024 and won a Big 12 regular season title in 2023. They will likely have the nation’s second-longest streak of NCAA Tournament appearances once the 64-team field is revealed on Monday. Every year, a team that wants to win a Big 12 title usually must go through the Cowboys.

Kansas (40-16) is going things the program hasn’t done before. The Jayhawks won the Big 12 regular season title, their first such crown since 1949. Their 22 Big 12 wins and eight conference series wins were both program records.

In April, Kansas traveled to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State and the Jayhawks took two out of three. The two teams combined for an aggregate score of 24-22, with KU having a slight edge. Both teams can score runs in bunches.

The Cowboys did that against UCF in the quarterfinals on Thursday, winning 12-6 even though they didn’t hit a home run. Four different Cowboys had two hits and Colin Brueggemann drove in four runs. Kanass won its quarterfinal game over Baylor, 8-7, in 10 innings after surrendering a six-run lead and requiring a walk-off home run by Savion Flowers.

First pitch for the game is 6:30 p.m. at Surprise Stadium in Surprise Ariz., the spring training home of the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals. The winner will face the winner of the West Virginia-Arizona State, which follows on Friday. The championship game is set for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The complete tournament schedule is below. The starting lineup will be posted below and live scoring will begin when the contest starts. Stop by here for inning-by-inning updates.

2026 Big 12 Baseball Tournament Schedule

Doing what he does@AlexConover36 with an RBI 3B to add to our lead in the 9th#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/M8Sf4drSvO — OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 21, 2026

At Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.

All times central

Tuesday’s Results

Game 1 – No. 9 BYU 18, No. 12 Texas Tech 8 (Texas Tech eliminated)

Game 2 – No. 11 Kansas State 9, No. 10 Utah 5 (Utah eliminated)

Wednesday’s Results

Game 3 – No. 8 Baylor 13, No. 9 BYU 8 (BYU eliminated)

Game 4 – No. 11 Kansas State 9, No. 7 TCU 4 (TCU eliminated)

Thursday’s Results

Game 5 – No. 5 Oklahoma State 12, No. 4 UCF 6 (UCF eliminated)

Game 6 – No. 1 Kansas 8, No. 8 Baylor 7 (10 innings, Baylor eliminated)

Game 7 – No. 2 West Virginia 4, No. 11 Kansas State 2 (Kansas State eliminated)

Game 8 – No. 3 Arizona State 10, No. 6 Cincinnati 2 (Cincinnati eliminated)

Friday's Games

Game 9 – No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 1 Kansas – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN+

Game 10 – No. 2 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Arizona State – 10 p.m. – ESPN+

Saturday's Game

Game 11 – Championship Game – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN2

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (93.7 KSPI-FM) and The Varsity Network App (okla.state/GetVarsity)