Oklahoma State Looking to Overcome Recent Regional Struggles
Oklahoma State has had Regional struggles in the past, but this might be the year the Cowboys get back to a Super Regional.
OSU has had plenty of success under Josh Holliday, but postseason success has eluded his teams in recent years. OSU’s last Super Regional appearance came in 2019.
Last season was perhaps the most disappointing of the Cowboys’ three recent early exits. As the top seed in the Stillwater Regional, the Cowboys opened with a 6-4 loss to Oral Roberts.
After trailing 5-0 in the fifth inning, OSU could never make it fully back into the game. Meanwhile, OSU was eliminated with a far more embarrassing outing in its second game. After taking a 1-0 lead against Dallas Baptist in the second inning, DBU scored 18 straight runs to end OSU’s season.
READ MORE: OSU Softball: Cowgirls Earn All-America Honors
Although 2022 was still a disappointing outcome, the absurdity of the Stillwater Regional will not soon be forgotten. After splitting the first two games against Missouri State and Arkansas, the Cowboys needed another win against Missouri State to stay alive.
OSU’s season looked over after only three innings, trailing 12-0. In a game that lasted five hours, OSU allowed only three runs the rest of the game while scoring 29.
Roc Riggio’s five hits and seven RBIs led the Cowboys’ comeback. The Cowboys stayed alive with a 10-inning win against Arkansas before falling to the Razorbacks 7-3 in the Regional finale.
2021 was the only season in the past three that OSU did not host a Regional. In the Tuscon Regional, OSU beat Grand Canyon in its second game, but two losses to UC Santa Barbara ended the Cowboys’ season.
For the Cowboys, winning a Regional this season is the expectation. After years of struggles, the Cowboys and their fans are hungry for another Super Regional appearance.
READ MORE: Mike Gundy Explains How Big 12 Football's Identity Changed
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.