Mike Gundy Explains How Big 12 Football's Identity Changed
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has been with the program for quite a while, seeing plenty since taking the head coaching job in 2005. In 18 of his 19 seasons as a coach, the program has made a bowl game.
Needless to say, Gundy has found plenty of success coaching his alma mater in the Big 12. He's also seen the sport change over the course of that time, now playing College Football Playoffs to determine a National Champion, conference changes and even NIL and transfer portal changes.
The sport looks much different now than it did 19 seasons ago when Gundy took over, and the on-field identity of the Big 12 is even changing as of late. Gundy joined ESPN's Greg McElroy on ”Always College Football” to discuss the state of the conference heading into the 2024 college football season.
Gundy explained that the game is getting much more physical in the Big 12, with teams having to rely much more on the guys in the trenches to win that battle, giving the team a much better chance to win the game.
"I think that's where it's going," Gundy said. "With the addition of what Kansas and Kansas State are doing now, their history in this league. The last couple of years, Oklahoma State has transitioned into more of that."
The sport's best league, the SEC, has a major focal point on the line of scrimmage. Teams try to get the best possible advantage in that aspect of the game, on both sides of the ball, to leverage themselves in a position to win each game. Everything starts with the trenches. The Big 12 is working toward getting to that point.
"Tech's a little different; they're more wide open, and they have success. It's scary when you play them because they do what we used to do in this league. With the addition of what Arizona's doing now," Gundy continued. "I know they had a coaching change, but they have really good skill players out there. TCU, with what Coach Dykes has done. It's circling back towards line of scrimmage play on both sides of the ball."
Evidently, emulating the style of play in the SEC is how these programs are going to be able to compete at a higher level when it comes to non-conference contests -- whether it be a regular season, bowl or playoff game.
The SEC continually dominates when it comes to playoffs or postseason play, and that can change if Oklahoma State and the rest of the Big 12 begin to adapt to the most dominant style of play.
Gundy and the Cowboys last won a Big 12 championship in 2011, and they've had two opportunities to do so in the past three seasons. Another Big 12 title could soon be on the way for the program.
