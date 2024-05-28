OSU Softball: Cowgirls Earn All-America Honors
Oklahoma State is in the Women’s College World Series, and some of the nation’s best players are why.
Softball America and D1Softball announced their All-America teams on Tuesday, which included three Cowgirls. As expected, OSU’s star pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl was a first-team All-American for both.
Along with being one of the final three players in the Collegiate Player of the Year race, Kilfoyl has led the Cowgirls to one of their best seasons in school history. Kilfoyl has dominated this season, going 26-3 with an ERA of 1.06.
Along with being the first Cowgirl to be a top-three finalist for USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year, Kilfoyl has also earned Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and was a first-team all-conference selection.
In getting her impressive numbers, Kilfoyl has thrown 146 strikeouts compared to 105 hits in 171 innings. She has also saved some of her best performances for the postseason, throwing a season-high 12 strikeouts in a Regional game against Kentucky.
Kilfoyl is not the only Cowgirl getting national recognition. OSU freshmen Rosie Davis and Karli Godwin earned freshman All-America honors from Softball America.
Godwin has been one of the best first-year players in the country, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors and finishing in the top 10 for Freshman of the Year. Godwin is batting .344 this season while hitting 15 home runs and 51 RBIs. She is also one of only three Cowgirls to play in every game.
Meanwhile, Davis has 56 hits, 33 RBIs and eight home runs. Davis joined Godwin on the All-Big 12 freshman team. Those two are also only the second and third players to make a freshman All-America team under Kenny Gajewski, joining Tallen Edwards.
The Cowgirls will need more impressive showings from their stars in the WCWS. They will play their first game in Oklahoma City on Thursday night against Florida.
