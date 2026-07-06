Oklahoma State’s Deacon Pomeroy Slamming Baseballs in Appalachian League

Deacon Pomeroy is having a really good time in the Appalachian League and that’s good news for Oklahoma State baseball.

The rising sophomore was invited to play in the prestigious league this summer and he’s putting together an offensive performance that, if carried over to the Cowboys next season, should make OSU a much better offensive team.

Pomeroy is playing for the Burlington Sock Puppets and he is tied for second for most home runs in league play with six. He hit his latest during a game on the Fourth of July as he sent one out 348 feet.

Deacon Pomeroy’s Summer

Deacon Pomeroy (@deaconpomeroy24), PATRIOTIC POM BOMB! Pomeroy is now tied for the #AppyLeague lead in home runs (6), and leads all hitters with 31 RBI!



348 FT | 42° LA | 97 MPH 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/88Ne19JVuc — Appalachian League (@AppyLeague) July 5, 2026

It isn’t just about home runs for the slugger. In 21 games he’s slashing .378/.462/.633 with a 1.905 OPS. He’s also drive in 34 runs, which is most in the league and 10 RBI ahead of the next closest player, Brandon Novy, who plays for NC State.

Oklahoma State’s coaching staff must replace some power from last year’s team. Aidan Meola and Colin Brueggemann, who each hit more than 10 home runs last season, are out of eligibility. Brueggemann, a long-time OSU player, passed 50 career home runs.

Outfielder Kollin Ritchie hit 31 home runs for the season, passed the 50-home run threshold for his career and has eligibility left. But, he’s expected to be selected within the first five rounds of the MLB draft later this month. If he decides to turn pro, the Cowboys will be without the player that hit the second-most home runs in a season in program history, behind only Pete Ingaviglia.

Pomeroy got into 30 games with the Cowboys, including 10 starts, as a true freshman. He batted .200 with three home runs and eight RBI. He drew 14 walks and struck out 19 batters. The Cowboys reached the NCAA Tournament and got to the regional final in Tuscaloosa before losing to Alabama in an elimination game. The Cowboys have not made it to super regionals since 2019.

The Cowboys landed Pomeroy out of Shawnee Heights High School in Topeka, Kan. In high school he was a career .390 hitter with eight home runs, 70 RBI, 45 doubles and 25 stolen bases. In his final prep season, he batted .405 with two home runs, 28 RBI and 14 doubles as Shawnee Heights went to the Class 5A state tournament. He was a multiple time SIK All-State selection as a utility player and named United Kansas Conference Player of the Year twice.

The Appalachian League was an affiliate minor league for decades before it transitioned to a wooden bat collegiate league in 2021 after Major League Baseball narrowed the number of its minor league affiliates to 120 teams. To play in the Appalachian League now, players must be either collegiate freshmen or sophomores.