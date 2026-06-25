Kollin Ritchie Leads Oklahoma State Stars in Latest MLB Draft Rankings

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are working the transfer portal to try and amass enough talent to be competitive in 2027.

But there are other offseason things the Cowboys are watching, most notably the MLB Draft, which is set for next month. The Cowboys have several draft-eligible players on the roster, some of which are well thought of by MLB scouts and publications like Baseball America (subscription required).

The publication recently ranked its Top 500 players for the draft, which was an edit from their Top 300 just a couple of weeks ago. The list included prep players eligible for the draft, along with college players that have been in school at least one year at the junior college ranks and three years at a four-year college.

Here are the three Cowboys that were ranked by the publication a month out from the MLB Draft.

Kollin Ritchie (No. 106)

Oklahoma State batter Kollin Ritchie. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Based on his ranking, Ritchie could be selected in the fourth round. He’s dropped one spot from the publication’s last rankings, where he came in at No. 105. Ritchie has been drafted before. The Baltimore Orioles selected him in the 19th round of the 2023 MLB Draft, but he opted to head to Oklahoma State to try and improve his standing. It looks like it worked out.

Ritchie joined the ranks of Cowboys that have hit at least 50 career home runs this season and ended up with 31 home runs to lead the team and put him second all-time in a single season behind Pete Incaviglia. He also batted .326 and drove in 75 runs. He helped fuel Oklahoma State’s offense, which hit the second-most home runs of any team in college baseball behind only Georgia.

There’s a good chance if he’s selected, he’ll turn pro.

Alex Conover (No. 168)

Oklahoma State left fielder Alex Conover. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Conover moved up two spots since the publication’s last rankings. This ranking could put him the sixth round. Conover was not drafted coming out of high school and went the juco route his freshman year, signing with Cowley (Okla.) JC before he transferred to OSU. Most sixth-round picks end up signing a pro contract.

Conover had Oklahoma State’s best batting average last season at .357 with, along with 14 home runs and 37 RBI. His offensive numbers took a big jump from 2025. His batting average rose by nearly 100 points and he passed the double-digit home run mark for the first time with the Cowboys.

Hudson Barrett (No. 301)

The left-handed pitcher took a drop in the publication’s new rankings as he fell from No. 289. That ranking puts him in the 10th round, which is the final round that includes defined slot bonuses. After a great season at UC Santa Barbara in 2023, arm surgery curtailed his 2024 and 2025 seasons before he became a solid contributor in the Oklahoma State rotation and bullpen in 2026. He went 6-1 with a 2.58 ERA in 13 games, including nine starts, as he struck out 64 and walked 15 in 45.1 innings. Being a left-hander, that could boost his stock with scouts.