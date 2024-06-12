On This Date: OSU Baseball Clinches Trip to 2016 College World Series
Oklahoma State has not been to the College World Series in nearly a decade, but it was a magical run.
OSU most recently made the trip to Omaha in the 2016 season. In coach Josh Holliday’s fourth season at the helm, OSU went 43-22 and made his only College World Series in that position.
After failing to make any noise in the Big 12 Tournament, OSU had to go on the road to begin its NCAA Tournament journey. Beginning in the Clemson Regional, the Cowboys had no issues quickly moving to a Super Regional for the second time in three seasons.
After beating Nebraska in the opening game, OSU faced host Clemson in back-to-back games. Holding the Tigers to two runs in both games, OSU advanced.
The Cowboys continued their run toward a national title in the Columbia Super Regional. However, history was not on the Cowboys’ side. After failing to advance out of the Stillwater Super Regional in 2014, the Cowboys were looking to make the College World Series for the first time since 1999.
In the first game against South Carolina, OSU held a two-run lead going into the ninth inning before Collin Theroux’s three-run home run gave the Cowboys some insurance in the opening 5-1 win.
In the second game, OSU used a big fifth inning to make it past South Carolina. In the inning, OSU scored its only three runs of the game, including one on an error. South Carolina would score one run in the eighth, but it was not enough to prevent OSU from getting to Omaha.
OSU beat UC Santa Barbara and Arizona in its first two World Series games before back-to-back losses to Arizona to end the season. Although OSU could not get to the championship series, it had one of the most successful seasons in program history.
