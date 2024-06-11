OSU Baseball Adds Jacksonville Relief Pitcher in Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State has its first transfer addition of the offseason.
Jacksonville University transfer Tommy Allman announced on Monday via social media that he is committing to OSU. As a relief pitcher, Allen has played at Jacksonville since the 2022 season and has been a growing piece of the team throughout the past two seasons.
Allman’s commitment comes shortly after OSU’s disappointing early exit in the NCAA Tournament. After winning the first two games and advancing to the Regional Final, OSU lost back-to-back matchups against Florida to finish the season.
Although pitching was not a significant problem for the Cowboys throughout the postseason, adding talent on the mound is always a good idea. Going into his fourth season, Allman offers some experience to the Cowboys’ bullpen.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State's Recruiting Success Continues with Pledge from DL Alexander McPherson
In 2024, Allman had his most productive collegiate season, pitching 46.1 innings. He allowed 50 hits, 26 earned runs and walked 26 batters while pitching 52 strikeouts. Starting four games for Jacksonville, Allman also had a record of 1-3.
This season, Allman also allowed a career-best batting average of .278. Allman’s career-best ERA of 5.95 came in 2024 as well.
In 2023, Allman had an ERA of 6.44 while making 18 appearances and pitching 29.1 innings. With 37 hits and 16 walks compared to 27 strikeouts, Allman has already made impressive progress from his sophomore campaign.
With a third straight exit in the Stillwater Regional, OSU is looking to boost the team and make a Super Regional for the first time since 2019 and a College World Series for only the second time in Josh Holliday’s tenure. If the Cowboys can add more talent like Allman in the transfer portal over the next few months, OSU will be in a position to make a postseason run in 2025.
READ MORE: OSU Softball Staff Named NFCA Midwest Region Coaching Staff of the Year
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.