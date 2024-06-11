OSU Softball Staff Named NFCA Midwest Region Coaching Staff of the Year
Oklahoma State’s success this season was about more than what was seen on the field.
On Monday, OSU softball’s coaching staff was named the NFCA Midwest Region Coaching Staff of the Year. OSU head coach Kenny Gajewski had revamped his staff over the past few seasons, and it paid off for the Cowgirls with another trip to the Women’s College World Series.
In their fifth consecutive WCWS appearance, OSU simply could not get over the hump, with offense stalling in losses to Florida and Stanford. However, their dominance in the Regional and Super Regional is not something to take lightly.
With first-year assistants Vanessa Shippy-Fletcher, hitting coach, and Carrie Eberle, pitching coach, OSU also got massive contributions on the field in those categories from some first-year Cowgirls. Both in their final season of college softball, Jilyen Poullard and Lexi Kilfoyl were significant additions to OSU this season, as they led the team to one of its most successful seasons.
READ MORE: Steve Lutz Stresses Importance of Filling Gallagher-Iba Arena: 'We've Gotta Get Back to That'
Gajewski had talked throughout the season about how much he enjoyed this season, with new players and new staff helping reignite his and his team’s love for the game. With newly hired assistant Greg Bergeron coming next season, along with transfers Ruby Meylan and Amanda Hasler, the Cowgirls should have no problem bringing freshness to the field again in 2025.
Considering the coaching staff’s brilliance that was on display in 2024, OSU has a bright future regardless of who is playing. Yet, with a couple of significant commitments from the transfer portal already, OSU is in shape to make another run at Oklahoma City next season.
READ MORE: Phil Steele Slots Oklahoma State Third in Forecast of New-Look Big 12
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.