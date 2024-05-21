OSU Baseball: Can the Cowboys Break Through in the Big 12 Tournament?
Oklahoma State is looking for a Big 12 title, something it has fallen short of over the past few years.
As the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament this year, OSU baseball is looking to get back to its place as the best team in the conference. With a 36-16 record this season, OSU has proven to be a solid team throughout the season.
Going into the tournament, the Cowboys have won five straight games and 11 of their past 13. With so much momentum going into Arlington, the Cowboys have a great chance of getting their first Big 12 title since 2019.
That season, OSU went 4-1 in the tournament to finish first before falling to Texas Tech in the NCAA Super Regional. A couple of years earlier, OSU went unbeaten in the Big 12 Tournament.
The Cowboys have also seen plenty of success in years when they have struggled in the Big 12 Tournament. In 2016, the Cowboys went 1-2 in the conference tournament before going on a run to the College World Series.
Although further success is possible without success in conference play, OSU could set itself up well with an impressive performance this week. However, that is something the team has struggled with since winning it in 2019.
Last season, OSU lost its first game as a No. 2 seed, but rebounded to make it to the championship game and lost to TCU. Meanwhile, OSU went 1-2 against Texas a year earlier to secure an exit in the semifinals. In 2021, OSU made it to the championship game but fell to TCU.
In recent years, OSU's deep runs in the tournament have ended in heartbreak, but this could be the season for the Cowboys to break through.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.