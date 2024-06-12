Recent Oklahoma State Teams That Would've Made a 12-Team Playoff
Oklahoma State has been one of the best programs in college football, but a playoff spot has eluded the Cowboys.
Since the College Football Playoff was introduced in the 2014 season, OSU has come close but has never made the top four of the final rankings. As the CFP expands to 12 teams next season, the chance of making a playoff spot has never been higher for the Cowboys.
Although OSU has been on the outside looking in, the past decade has seen some of the best teams in school history. Although some of those teams were left out of a four-team playoff, some would have had no issues making a 12-team field.
Recent OSU teams that would have made a 12-team playoff:
2021 (12-2)
Perhaps the closest any OSU team has been to the College Football Playoff, OSU was No. 5 going into the Big 12 Championship and a win might have pushed the Cowboys into the top four. However, Dezmon Jackson’s dive for the goal line left the Cowboys inches away from glory and resulted in a trip to the Fiesta Bowl, where they beat No. 5 Notre Dame.
As one of the best defenses in the country, Jim Knowles’ group helped the Cowboys have one of their best seasons in the Mike Gundy era. Meanwhile, Spencer Sanders and Jaylen Warren headlined a diverse OSU offense.
In a hypothetical 12-team playoff, OSU would have traveled to Ole Miss for a first-round matchup.
2016 (10-3)
After a tumultuous start to the season that included a loss to Central Michigan, OSU went on a seven-game winning streak heading into Bedlam. Although OSU lost in the de facto Big 12 Championship, it still managed a 10-win season with an Alamo Bowl victory against Colorado.
Mason Rudolph, James Washington and Justice Hill led the Cowboys’ electric offense throughout the season. In a 12-team field, OSU would have been the last team in and traveled to play Ohio State in the first round.
Although some teams were playoff-caliber in 2015 and 2017, injuries and disappointing losses also derailed the Cowboys’ hopes of making a 12-team playoff. But in 2024, OSU will have its best opportunity yet to flip the script and make it to the biggest stage of the college football postseason.
