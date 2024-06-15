OSU Baseball: Hawai'i Transfer Pitcher Commits to Cowboys
Oklahoma State’s pitching staff has another addition for next season.
On Friday, transfer pitcher Harrison Bodendorf announced his commitment to OSU on social media. Bodendorf played his first two seasons at Hawai'i and helped the Rainbow Warriors to winning records in both seasons.
In 2024, Bodendorf made 20 appearances, including 11 starts, and had an ERA of 4.61. Allowing 53 hits, Bodendorf also struck out 64 batters and finished his sophomore campaign with a 4-3 record.
Although he had a slight dropoff in his second season, Bodendorf was a star for Hawai'i as a freshman. Going 5-2 in 21 appearances and starting six games, Bodendorf pitched 57.1 innings. With an ERA of 3.45, he allowed 52 hits and had 66 strikeouts. Bodendorf also finished his career at Hawai'i with seven saves. Bodendorf was also a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American and a First Team All-Big West selection with Hawai'i.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State One of Two Finalists for 4-Star In-State Athlete CJ Nickson
Coming out of Temecula Valley High School, Bodendorf was the 18th-ranked left-handed pitcher in California.
After a third straight loss in the Stillwater Regional, OSU is looking to revamp its roster for 2025. As coach Josh Holliday continues his tenure at OSU, he is looking to get back to the College World Series, a feat his team has only accomplished one time in 2016.
Despite not having the ultimate success of competing for a national title, even getting to a Super Regional would be a welcome sight for OSU next season. The last time the Cowboys made it to that stage was in 2019 before the team moved into O’Brate Stadium.
READ MORE: OSU Softball: Kenny Gajewski 'Excited' About RyLee Crandall Signing
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.