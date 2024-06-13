Three OSU Baseball Players Earn All-America Honors
Oklahoma State’s success this season was thanks to the performance of some of the best players in the country.
OSU baseball had another successful season, which included a Big 12 championship and hosting a Regional in Stillwater. Although the Cowboys’ early exit soured the team’s impressive showings throughout the season, three Cowboys earned national recognition for their play in 2024.
The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association named Nolan Schubart, Carson Benge and Brian Holiday to its All-American Second Team. Schubart’s selection made him only the 13th player in OSU history to earn All-America honors in multiple seasons.
This season, Schubart was a force for the Cowboys and led them in batting average, slugging percentage, RBIs and home runs. Despite missing 12 games, Schubart’s 23 home runs and 68 RBIs were still more than enough to push him to the top of the leaderboards.
Meanwhile, Holiday earned All-America honors for his impressive season on the mound. In a near-shutout performance in the Cowboys’ Regional win against Florida, Holiday allowed only two hits in one of his three complete games this season.
Holiday finished his junior season with a 2.95 ERA and a 7-3 record for the Cowboys. Starting 16 games and pitching 113 innings, Holiday allowed 82 hits while striking out 128 batters.
While Schubart and Holiday earned their All-America selections for their respective skill sets, Benge’s selection was thanks to his all-around ability. Playing in all 61 games, Benge appeared on the mound in 18 games and had a 3.16 ERA, including four starts. He also had a .335 batting average with 83 hits, 64 RBIs and 18 home runs.
Although the Cowboys’ season might be remembered for its shortcomings in the postseason, the seasons put together by some of the Cowboys’ best players give the program plenty of reason for optimism in 2025.
