OSU Baseball: Six Oklahoma State Players Enter Transfer Portal After Regional Loss
After losing to the Florida Gators on Monday, June 3, Oklahoma State's season came to an end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament once again.
Despite a Big 12 Tournament championship, a 42-win season and another NCAA Regional in Stillwater, six players from the Cowboys 2024 roster have already entered the transfer portal, according to D1Baseball's transfer portal tracker.
Freshman right handers Bryce McCain and Tate Smith, freshman infielder Addison Smith, junior outfielder Max Galvin, freshman outfielder Austin Lemon and freshman first baseman Cole Johnson are all reportedly entering the transfer portal.
Each of the six players was a newcomer to Stillwater in 2024, departing after just one season under Josh Holliday and company.
McCain came to OSU from Aledo, TX, where he was a standout on the mound and in the batter's box at Aledo High School. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds, McCain didn't record any stats in his lone season with the Cowboys.
Hailing from Greeley, CO, Tate Smith also recorded no stats as a true freshman in Stillwater. The 6-foot-5 right hander from Eaton (CO) finished with an 18-1 career record in high school and helped lead the Reds to three consecutive state titles.
As a junior, Smith threw 12 strikeouts on the mound and went 3-for-4 at the plate in the state championship game.
Addison Smith, an infielder from Liberty, MO, also left the program after just one year in Stillwater. Unlike the two aforementioned player, Smith actually managed to earn time on the field this season, going 0-for-3 in the batter's box and drawing one walk.
Still, Smith managed to score four runs as a true freshman. In the field, the former Cowboy's infielder committed errors against Wichita State and TCU.
Playing his high school ball at IMG Academy, Galvin spent two years at Miami Dade College before transferring to Oklahoma State. The Coral Gables, FL, product didn't record any stats in his lone season at OSU.
Lemon, a local recruit from Heritage Hall in Oklahoma City, and Johnson, a former Lake Travis (TX) standout, both elected to enter the transfer portal after not tallying any stats as true freshman.
