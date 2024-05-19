OSU Baseball Caps Regular Season With Doubleheader Sweep in Houston
Oklahoma State’s regular season is over, and it was a fitting end.
OSU baseball capped off its regular season with a doubleheader at Houston, taking both games in dominant fashion. After the first matchup was canceled due to severe weather, the Cowboys began and ended the series Saturday. The result was never in question.
It didn’t take long for the Cowboys to impose their will in the first half of the doubleheader en route to a 20-3 win. After a scoreless first two innings, OSU scored six runs in the top of the third.
Houston answered to make it 6-2 until the Cowboys put the game away in the sixth inning. After scoring a run in the fifth, the Cowboys scored 10 in the sixth. Including a Zach Ehrhard double that drove in three runs, OSU’s explosive inning led to a 17-run victory.
Later in the afternoon, OSU got going again in the second game. With two runs in the second inning, OSU struck first and never looked back. Although it was not the same dominance as the first game, OSU won 9-2 to finish the regular season on a winning streak.
Nolan Schubart led the Cowboys throughout the day, hitting a couple of home runs as part of his eight RBIs.
OSU finishes the regular season 36-16, hoping to make a run to the College World Series. The Cowboys will look ahead to the Big 12 Tournament, which starts in Arlington on Tuesday.
Although it remains to be seen if OSU can make a notable postseason run, a successful finish to the regular season will have the team riding momentum into Globe Life Field.
