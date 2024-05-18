OSU Football: South Dakota State Not a Typical Season Opener
Oklahoma State’s first game of 2024 will not be an easy one.
The Cowboys have high expectations going into next season, and they might need to realize their potential in game one. Although they are kicking off against an FCS opponent, South Dakota State is not a typical team.
OSU is 17-2 in season openers under Mike Gundy and has won nine straight. However, the team’s most recent loss came against Florida State in 2014.
The Seminoles entered that season No. 1 as the defending national champions. To begin 2024, the Jackrabbits will enter Stillwater as a two-time defending national champion, riding a 29-game winning streak.
The Cowboys’ season-opening matchup made ESPN’s list of 10 potential FCS over FBS upsets for next season. Although the game could cause issues for the Cowboys, the team’s position could help it get out of week one with a win.
Perhaps the most important quality for OSU going into next season is the lack of questions surrounding the team. Going into 2023, OSU’s season was filled with unknowns.
The Cowboys had three quarterbacks vying for the starting spot, three running backs looking for an opportunity and a new defensive coordinator for the second straight season. Meanwhile in 2024, Alan Bowman has the starting spot, Ollie Gordon II is a Heisman hopeful and Bryan Nardo’s defense has shown it can be relied on in big moments.
With the third-most returning production, OSU is likely to enter next season ranked. With so much returning talent from a 10-win team, OSU would not be on upset watch against any FCS team other than the most dominant.
The Cowboys have struggled in early season games in recent years, but with an abundance of continuity, they could be ready to hit the ground running against a tough opponent.
