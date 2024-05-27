OSU Baseball: Cowboys Looking For Strong Showing in Stillwater Regional
Oklahoma State is hosting a Regional and has hopes of a trip to Omaha.
OSU baseball is set for a big weekend after winning the Big 12 Championship on Saturday. OSU’s season was not enough to get a top-8 seed, but the team is set for a few games on its home field in Stillwater.
This season marks the third straight NCAA Regional hosted in Stillwater under Josh Holliday and the sixth overall. Holliday has led the Cowboys to a Regional appearance for 11 consecutive seasons.
However, getting out of the Regional has been a struggle for Holliday’s teams. In 10 tries, OSU has only advanced to the Super Regional three times. The team’s most recent Super Regional came in 2019, when it fell to Texas Tech in Lubbock.
Still, OSU’s Regional this season could be different from those in the past few years, especially with the momentum of a conference title.
Niagara
The Cowboys will begin the regional with a matchup against Niagara. This season, Niagara has gone 38-15 and enters the Stillwater Regional on an eight-game winning streak, winning the MAAC championship.
This will be only the second time this season that Niagara faces a power conference opponent, with the first coming in a three-game series in April at Michigan State.
Nebraska
The No. 2 seed in the Stillwater Regional, Nebraska is looking to continue its recent hot streak that helped it win the Big Ten.
The Cornhuskers played six games against five Big 12 opponents this season, including three straight to open the season. However, they have not played the Cowboys this season.
Florida
At 28-27, Florida has the worst record of any team in the Stillwater Regional and might need some luck to get past Nebraska and OSU. After losing their first game in the SEC Tournament, the Gators carry no momentum into O’Brate Stadium.
