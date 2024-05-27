OSU Baseball: Stillwater Regional Teams Set as Announced on Monday
The 64-team NCAA baseball tournament has been set as it was announced on Monday. The Oklahoma State Cowboys are hosting a regional site, as four teams will be making their way to Stillwater in their pursuit of making it to Omaha.
Oklahoma State is the No. 11 seed, hosting Florida, Nebraska and Niagra as those are the four teams playing in the Stillwater Regional.
“We just found out about it, so trying to digest it a little bit, but we’re excited that it’s here in Stillwater, that’s for sure,” Cowboys head coach Josh Holliday said of hosting. "As I told the kids last night via a message, it’s a double elimination tournament, there’s gonna be four great teams.
The Cowboys are bringing some momentum into the tournament as they've already played a handful of postseason games. Oklahoma State recently captured one final Bedlam victory, defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 Tournament championship game. The team's overall ranking got a bit of a bump after knocking off the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
"The teams that travel in here have obviously done something to get here. Who they end up being and all the different things that go into it really can’t be the mood setter," Holliday continued. "The mood setter is our team and the confidence we have in one another, the way we’re playing and just the joy of continuing to play.”
The Cowboys first bit of action will come against Niagra as the program makes its first NCAA Tournament appearance. Niagra is the fourth seed in the Regional, leaving Nebraska as the No. 2 seed and Florida as the No. 3 seed.
With the Cowgirls set to play in the WCWS once again, the diamond sports are currently set for a big weekend.
